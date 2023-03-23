Frozen Dessert Market 2023 – Growth Opportunities, Top Companies and Trends by Forecast to 2031 | Kellogg Company, London Dairy Co. Ltd., Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Frozen Dessert industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Enzyme industry.

The global frozen dessert market size was US$ 90.9 billion in 2021. The global frozen dessert market is forecast to grow to US$ 139.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global frozen dessert market is being propelled forward by several factors, such as rising disposable income and the launch of new flavours. According to a study by Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the significant increase in disposable income in both developed and developing nations has raised the living standards of people. Consumer spending on consumable products, such as cold desserts, is expected to rise in the near future. Therefore, it is more likely to boost the growth of the frozen dessert market during the forecast period. The rising demand for low-fat and gluten-free goods is expected to bring untapped growth opportunities for the frozen dessert market during the analysis period. Moreover, several businesses are making efforts to expand their product portfolio, which will escalate the market growth. For instance, Coca-Cola, a prominent beverage giant, announced its plan in 2017 to extend its business operations in frozen desserts in India. Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the global frozen dessert market. The growth of this market is attributed to the rising demand for ice-cream desserts in this region. Frozen yogurt is becoming widely popular in the region. Due to growing preference for a healthy lifestyle and adoption of well-being, the demand for several frozen desserts is expected to increase significantly. Other factors such as rising urban population, lifestyle changes, growing disposable income, and changing climate conditions, are expected to bring lucrative growth opportunities for the frozen dessert market during the study period. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the process in various industries, including the frozen dessert market. The demand for healthy food products, such as yogurt, increased substantially, which positively affected the frozen dessert market. However, the market witnessed several obstacles due to food supply chains. These were caused by lockdown and a decline in consumers’ purchasing power.

? Baskin Robbins LLC

? Bassetts Ice cream

? China Mengniu Dairy

? Cielo USA

? Dairy Queen

? Danone S.A.

? Fonterra Group

? General Mills

? Handles

? Kellogg Company

? London Dairy Co. Ltd.

? Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

? Nestle S.A.

? Unilever

? Van’s Foods

? Other Prominent Players Market Segmentation

The global frozen dessert market segmentation focuses on Product, Distribution Channel, and Region. By Product

? Ice-cream

? Frozen Yogurts

? Confectionary & Candies

? Others By Distribution Channel

? Supermarket/Hypermarket

? Convenience stores

? Cafes & Bakery Shops

? Online

�?� North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

�?� Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

�?� Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

�?� Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

�?� South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

The global Frozen Dessert market report provides insights on the below pointers :

? Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

? Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

? Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

? Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Frozen Dessert market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

? Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

? Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various metals and other components used in the manufacturing of Frozen Dessert

? Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in Frozen Dessert, cost analysis of Frozen Dessert

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

