Advanced Lead-Acid Battery Market Analysis, Geographical Segmentation, Drivers, Challenges, Trends and Forecast 2023-2031

The global advanced lead-acid battery market size was US$ 21.9 billion in 2021. The global advanced lead-acid battery market is forecast to grow to US$ 39.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Global industries have been impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic, and investments have significantly decreased in the lead-acid battery sector. The shortage of labor, logistical constraints, raw-material scarcity, etc., were the major factors impeding the market growth. The effect of the pandemic remained longer than expected, forcing governments to impose stringent regulations. Thus, factories were also closed as a result of this. As a result, the market for advanced lead-acid batteries recorded a dramatic fall. Factors Influencing the Market

The benefits of advanced lead-acid batteries are primarily driving the demand and is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the study period. For instance, these batteries are easier to recycle as compared to lithium-ion batteries. The vital applications of an advanced lead-acid battery in the automotive sector and the strengthening automobile industry are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the advanced lead-acid battery market during the study period. Rising demand to minimize vehicle emissions and the world’s carbon footprint is projected to bring untapped potential opportunities for the market. Apart from that, growing R&D is expected to boost market growth. For instance, EnerSys and Blink Charging Co. inked a pact in July 2020 with the aim to simplify and expedite the production of high-power wireless and DC fast charging systems with built-in battery storage for the automotive and transportation industries. Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific advanced lead-acid battery market is forecast to record a significant growth rate. The growth of the market is attributed to the strengthening automotive and power sector in countries like China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Further, rising urbanization and industrialization are driving the demand for electricity in the region, which is expected to bring potential opportunities for market growth during the study period. Governments are focusing on minimizing the detrimental consequences of the energy sector on the environment. As a result, it will offer several opportunities for the advanced lead-acid battery market during the forecast period.

? Amara Raja

? Chaowei Power Holdings Limited

? Coslight Technology International Group Co., Ltd.

? Crown Battery

? East Penn Manufacturing

? Enersys

? Exide Industries Ltd

? Furukawa Battery Co., Ltd

? GS Yuasa International Ltd

? Hitachi Chemical Energy Technology

? Leoch International Technology Limited Inc

? Midac Batteries S.P.A.

? Narada Power

? Tianneng Group

? Trojan Battery Company

? Other Prominent Players Market Segmentation

The global advanced lead-acid battery market segmentation focuses on Type, Construction Method, End-Use Industry, and Region. By Type

? Motive

? Stationary By Construction Method

? Valve Regulated Lead Acid (VRLA) Battery

? Flooded Battery

? Others By End-Use Industry

? Automotive and Transportation

? Energy and Power

? Industrial

? Residential

? Commercial

By Region

�?� North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

�?� Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

�?� Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

�?� Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

�?� South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

The global Advanced Lead-Acid Battery market report provides insights on the below pointers :

? Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

? Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

? Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

? Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Advanced Lead-Acid Battery market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

? Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

? Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various metals and other components used in the manufacturing of Advanced Lead-Acid Battery

? Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in Advanced Lead-Acid Battery, cost analysis of Advanced Lead-Acid Battery



