Waste Management Market Size, Industry Revenue, Growth Insights, Top Players, Recent Developments, and Forecast 2023-2031

The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented.

The global waste management market size was US$ 881.5 billion in 2021. The global waste management market is forecast to grow to US$ 1385.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Treatment of solid waste through garbage management encompasses a variety of recycling techniques. Managing debris involves gathering, moving, and getting rid of waste, sewage, and other things. It entails handling solid waste efficiently and safely getting rid of useless goods and substances.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis The growth of the waste management market has been considerably impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the entire or partial closure of offices and industrial areas during the lockdown, garbage production decreased notably. However, the garbage from households increased, which has been beneficial for the global waste management market. Factors Influencing the Market The rising urban population is primarily driving the growth of the waste management market. According to a World Bank study, the amount of municipal solid waste generated globally in 2016 was 2.1 billion tons. By 2050, that amount is predicted to rise to almost 3.40 billion tons. Thus, the growing municipal solid waste will fuel the growth of the waste management market during the analysis period. Growing environmental awareness related to renewable waste management systems and rising concerns over increasing CO2 emissions is expected to bring untapped growth potential for the waste management market during the forecast period. To lessen pollution and eliminate environmental risks, market participants in the management sector have been taking proactive steps to recycle MSW and non-hazardous industrial waste. Rising industrialization will also offer lucrative growth opportunities for the waste management market. Regional Analysis The Asia-Pacific waste management market is forecast to record the highest growth rate, owing to the growing urbanization in countries like China, India, Japan, South Korea, etc. Further, these countries are densely populated, with India and China holding the highest population. Apart from that, governments are also investing highly in expanding industrialization in the region. Thus, it will offer opportunities for the waste management market growth. The expansion of the construction industry will also sustain the region's growth. It is owing to the rising environmental concerns as a result of increased drilling activity, rapid urbanization, and rising focus on developing cutting-edge, affordable, and sustainable management solutions. For instance, in December 2017, the Chinese company Keppel Corporation was awarded a contract to plan, construct, and manage Hong Kong's first integrated trash management facility. Thus, such efforts are expected to drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific waste management market during the analysis period. Competitors in the Market ? Advanced Disposable Services

? BIFFA

? Clean Harbors, Inc.

? Covanta Holding Corporation

? Daiseki Co., Ltd.

? FCC Environment

? Hitachi Zosen Corporation

? Remondis SE & Co. K.G.

? Republic Services

? Stericycle

? SUEZ

? Urbaser

? Veolia Environment S.A.

? Waste Connections

? Waste Management Inc.

? Other Prominent Players Market Segmentation

The global waste management market segmentation focuses on Type, Services, End-User, and Region. By Type

? Municipal

? Industrial By Services

? Collection

? Disposal By End-User

? Commercial

? Industrial

�?� North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

�?� Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

�?� Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

�?� Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

�?� South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

