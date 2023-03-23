Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Regional Developments, SWOT Analysis, Growth Status, Trends, Business Prospects, and Forecast 2023-2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Blockchain Technology in Healthcare industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Enzyme industry.

The global blockchain technology in healthcare market size was US$ 591.9 million in 2021. The global blockchain technology in healthcare market is forecast to grow to US$ 76031.1 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 65.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Blockchain technology is characterized as a decentralized, distributed ledger that catalogues a digital asset’s provenance. It is known as distributed ledger technology, and it uses decentralization and cryptographic hashing to permanently and transparently record the history of any digital asset.

Factors Influencing the Market

Blockchain has a wide range of healthcare applications, which is forecast to drive the growth of the overall blockchain in healthcare market. In addition, the rising incidences of data breaches in healthcare are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the study period. Blockchain technology is becoming more and more important in the healthcare sector. With the use of blockchain technology, numerous entrepreneurs have begun to address significant pain points in the healthcare sector. Due to the interest in technology, numerous governmental organizations are utilizing blockchain technology. Apart from that, rising government spending in healthcare is forecast to fuel the growth of the overall blockchain technology in healthcare market during the forecast period. Growing investments and collaborations will also contribute to market growth. For instance, UnitedHealth Group, MultiPlan, Quest Diagnostics, and Humana joined forces with the aim to leverage the scope of blockchain in exchanging financial and other healthcare information securely. Thus, such strategies are expected to have a significant positive impact on the blockchain technology in the healthcare market during the study period. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Blockchain Technology has gained significant traction in the healthcare sector. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, various healthcare organizations adopted digital methods to cater to the demands. Moreover, healthcare data has grown steeply over the last few years, which is forecast to drive the growth of the blockchain technology in healthcare market. Regional Analysis

Over the anticipated timeframe, North America will hold the highest share in the global blockchain technology in the healthcare market. The market growth is driven by the implementation of regulations in the region related to the safety of patient data and improving the quality of care. In addition, other factors like an increase in healthcare fraud incidents, a growing need to reduce rising healthcare costs, and a rising demand to safeguard medical data from tampering will drive the growth of the market.

? Farma Trust (UK)

? SimplyVital Health

? IBM (US)

? Microsoft (US)

? Chronicled (US)

? iSOLVE(US)

? Hashed Health (US)

? Patientory (US)

? Factom (US)

? Proof.Work (UK)

? Blockpharma (France)

? Medicalchain (UK)

? Other prominent players Market Segmentation

The global blockchain technology in healthcare market segmentation focuses on networks, Applications, End-Users, and regions. Network Type Outlook

? Private

? Public

? Others Application Outlook

? Clinical Data Exchange & Interoperability

? Claims Adjudication & Billing

? Supply Chain Management

? Clinical Trials & eConsent

? Others End-user Outlook

? Providers

? Payers

? Biopharmaceutical & Medical Device Companies

�?� North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

�?� Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

�?� Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

�?� Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

�?� South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

