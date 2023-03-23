Corporate Wellness Market Projected to Deliver Greater Revenues during the Forecast Period 2023-2031 | Vitality Group, Wellsource, Inc., Central Corporate Wellness

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Corporate Wellness industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Enzyme industry.

The global corporate wellness market size was US$ 58.1 billion in 2021. The global corporate wellness market is forecast to grow to US$ 97.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

To better educate employees about their health risks, encourage healthy working habits, and reduce healthcare costs, corporate wellness programs are developed. Various technologies are being steadily adopted by corporations in an effort to increase productivity, lower irregularity, and improve employee morale and output quality. Individual employee behaviour improvement, corporate culture, and worksite climate is just a few of the techniques that may have an impact on different levels of the organization in wellness plans. Wellness plans also address specific policies and interferences to address risk factors and health issues.

Factors Influencing the Market The financial well-being concept is gaining significant impetus due to growing cases of financial instability, resulting in stress and anxiety issues. Predictions in financing aspects like curricula, reviews, and action plans are likely to become apparent. Employee wellness programs are important tools for businesses looking to attract top talent and raise employee satisfaction. Businesses can make the most of their significant expenditures on employee wellness programs by emphasizing the growth in the fitness and health segment. Rewards have a significant impact on employee health outcomes and are more widespread, plentiful, and inventive. Some companies even offer alluring prizes like theater, or sports tickets to encourage employees to make wiser decisions when their mood is low. As a result, it engages and motivates the employees to get more creative. Thus, such efforts are expected to fuel the growth of the corporate wellness market during the study period. On the flip side, the high cost associated with the corporate wellness programs may limit the market growth during the study period. COVID-19 Impact Analysis The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the corporate wellness market as various commercial spaces closed their doors. The companies started offering work from home, while many shut their doors due to huge losses and lack of efficient sources. Thus, it impeded the growth of the corporate wellness market. Regional Analysis North America will hold the highest share in the corporate wellness market, owing to the growing corporate enterprises and rising consciousness among corporate owners related to employees' health benefits. Rising emissions and a hectic lifestyle result in negative effects on employee wellbeing, which drives the demand for corporate wellness. The Asia-Pacific corporate wellness market will also record significant growth due to rising awareness about corporate wellness among the general population. Further, rising urbanization and commercialization will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the corporate wellness market during the study period. Competitors in the Market ? Provant Health Solutions

? EXOS

? Marino Wellness

? Privia Health

? Vitality Group

? Wellsource, Inc.

? Central Corporate Wellness Market

? Truworth Wellness

? SOL Wellness

? Other Prominent Players Market Segmentation

The global corporate wellness market segmentation focuses on Service, End-User, Category, and Region. Category, and By Service type:

? Health Risk Assessment

? Fitness

? Smoking Cessation

? Health Screening

? Nutrition & Weight Management

? Stress Management

? Others By End-user:

? Small Scale Organizations

? Medium Scale Organizations

? Large Scale Organizations By Category:

? Fitness & Nutrition Consultants

? Psychological Therapists

By Region

�?� North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

�?� Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

�?� Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

�?� Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

�?� South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

