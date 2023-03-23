Travel Vaccines Market With Current and Future Growth Analysis by Forecast From 2023 to 2031 | Bavarian Nordic A/S, Crucell (Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), CSL Limited

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Travel Vaccines industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Enzyme industry.

The global travel vaccines market size was US$ 6.1 billion in 2021. The global travel vaccines market is forecast to grow to US$ 12.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Vaccination is a bio-based medication used to shield people against infectious diseases caused by germs and viruses. Vaccines, commonly referred to as immunizations, rely on the natural ability of our immune system to fight against dangerous diseases. Before traveling to any part of the world, people receive travel vaccinations.

The rising occurrence of travel-related diseases will primarily fuel the growth of the travel vaccines market during the study period. Traveling often results in increased health risks, which drives the demand for travel vaccines. Government regulations imposed on international travel will also contribute to the growth of the market. Obtaining travel vaccinations is now required by regulatory agencies, including the National Health Service and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is attributable to the recent spike in international travel to underdeveloped nations, where there are higher health risks from illnesses like Ebola hemorrhagic fever and swine influenza. Additionally, due to the expanding trend of globalization, there has been a tremendous increase in foreign travel activities during the past few years. This has led to a huge increase in the demand for travel vaccinations. On the flip side, the shortage of skilled workforce may limit the growth of the travel vaccines market. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The sudden and rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus primarily forced governments to impose regulations on international travel. As a result, the range of online travel reduced drastically. Thus, it impeded the growth of the global travel vaccines market. Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the travel vaccines market, owing to the stringent regulations imposed by the government of the USA. In addition, growing innovations aimed at developing effective travel vaccines, including a vaccine against varicella, are forecast to fuel the growth of the market. The market may also witness potential growth due to high healthcare expenditure and extremely developed infrastructure. The Asia-Pacific travel vaccines market is forecast to record potential growth due to growing international travel in the region. Moreover, improving healthcare infrastructure will also be opportunistic for the market during the study period. Competitors in the Market ? GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited

? Sanofi Pasteur

? Merck & Co., Inc.

? Novartis AG

? Pfizer Inc.

? ALK-Abello A/S

? Bavarian Nordic A/S

? Crucell (Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

? CSL Limited

? AstraZeneca PLC

? Altimmune, Inc.

? Abbott Laboratories

? Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.

? Other Prominent Players Market Segmentation

The global travel vaccines market segmentation focuses on Composition, Disease, Application, and Region. By Composition

? Mono Vaccines

? Combination Vaccines By Disease

? Hepatitis A

? DPT

? Yellow Fever

? Typhoid

? Hepatitis B

? Measles and Mumps

? Rabies

? Others By Application

? Domestic Travel

? Outbound Travel By Region

�?� North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

�?� Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

�?� Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

�?� Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

�?� South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

