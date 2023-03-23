Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Wild wind topples tent ahead of Taiwan Indigenous Games

Incident caused leg injury to Japanese spectator at Dajia Riverside Park in Taipei

  241
By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/23 20:16
Wind ripped through Taipei's Dajia Riverside Park Thursday afternoon, March 23. 

Wind ripped through Taipei's Dajia Riverside Park Thursday afternoon, March 23.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The opening ceremony of the 2023 Taiwan Indigenous Games will be held Friday (March 24) but some preliminary activities were interrupted by a powerful gust of wind that swept through Taipei’s Dajia Riverside Park, toppling a large tent.

The wind blasted the riverside park at 3:22 p.m. on Thursday (March 23) and overturned a large steel framed canopy, creating chaos among organizers and bystanders. A Japanese spectator's leg was injured during the incident, reported UDN.

The injured woman was taken to Mackay Memorial Hospital for treatment and given NT$2,000 by the Taipei City Department of Sports as a gesture of condolence.

Wild wind topples tent ahead of Taiwan Indigenous GamesThe overturned tent in Dajia Riverside Park. (Taipei Department of Sports photo)

The chief of the department’s Sports for All Division Yuan Shou-fang (袁守方) said the venue was checked for safety three times prior to Thursday’s incident. The sudden high-velocity gust of wind could not have been anticipated, said Yuan.

After the wind swept through the park, the day's remaining activities, which included boat races and Indigenous wrestling, had to be postponed. Yuan said the city does not expect wind to impact other events taking place over the weekend.

The facilities and venue will be repaired overnight and double checked for safety before the opening ceremony scheduled for Friday. Video of the incident can be seen below.
Indigenous Games
Dajia Riverside Park
Sports for All
Department of Sports

RELATED ARTICLES

DJ Martin Garrix to headline at Ultra Taiwan 2023
DJ Martin Garrix to headline at Ultra Taiwan 2023
2023/02/03 11:37
Live-stream views now available at 5 Taipei scenic spots
Live-stream views now available at 5 Taipei scenic spots
2022/12/20 11:54
DJ Hardwell to perform in Taiwan
DJ Hardwell to perform in Taiwan
2022/11/15 15:35
World Music Festival in Taiwan presents 23 musical acts
World Music Festival in Taiwan presents 23 musical acts
2022/10/12 14:31
Taoyuan City Government employee goes missing after climbing mountain in northeast Taiwan
Taoyuan City Government employee goes missing after climbing mountain in northeast Taiwan
2021/12/16 16:08