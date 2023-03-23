NT$5 million stolen from woman on Taipei street, four suspects in custody

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police officers in Taipei arrested four suspects after a robbery that occurred in broad daylight outside of a bank in Neihu District on Thursday (March 23).

According to reports, a woman surnamed Hsieh (謝) withdrew NT$5 million (US$165,000) from a Cathay United Bank in Neihu, then went to a nearby First Bank and withdrew an additional NT$1.95 million (US$64,000). As she walked down the street after exiting First Bank, a car pulled up beside her and the robbers jumped out.

They used pepper spray to subdue the woman, and then took off with the initial NT$5 million she had withdrawn.

Cameras on the street were used to identify the getaway car used by the suspects. Officers tracked the car and caught up with the suspects on Provincial Highway 2C in New Taipei’s Ruifang District.

The four suspects were all young men, aged 21 to 26. LTN reported the leader of the group was a 21-year-old surnamed Chiu (邱) and that another 21-year-old, surnamed Huang (黃) was a primary actor in the robbery.



The four suspects all admitted involvement in the crime, but their young age and the circumstances of the robbery make police suspect there may be others involved. Law enforcement officers are continuing with their investigations.