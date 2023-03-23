Taiwan eyes end to mask mandate on public transport in mid-April

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) may lift the mask mandate for public transportation in mid-April, pending an assessment after Tomb Sweeping Festival.

On Monday (March 20), the CECC launched a new system to track COVID cases. From this date, only moderate and severe cases were to be reported to the center.

Epidemic prevention measures have gradually been loosened, and on Monday mild cases were no longer required to undergo quarantine. However, masks are still required to be worn at medical institutions and on all modes of mass transit.

On Saturday (March 18) CECC Spokesman Philip Lo (羅一鈞) said the mask requirement on buses, trains, and Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) could end. However, he said the decision would depend on the COVID situation following the April 1-5 Tomb Sweeping Festival.

During a press conference on Thursday (March 23), CECC head Victor Wang (王必勝) said the mask policy on public transport will be changed to non-compulsory, but this is still under discussion with the Ministry of Transportation and Communications. He said it is the fourth day since reporting and quarantine requirements had been lifted for mild cases and more observation is needed to ensure the easing of restrictions is going smoothly. He also confirmed that mid-April is the goal to end the mask mandate.