Eric Chu's bombshell powergrab in Taiwan's KMT

TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — In possibly one of the most audacious power grabs in modern Taiwanese politics, Kuomintang Chair Eric Chu (朱立倫) said Wednesday (March 22) there would be no primary for the party’s presidential candidate.

As previously mentioned, how political parties structure their primaries to choose candidates is a major factor in Taiwanese politics. Until recently, it has been more common to hold public opinion polls, or a mixed public opinion poll and party member vote.

Here the KMT website describes how choosing the presidential candidate will work:

"Kuomintang Chairman Eric Chu stated during the Central Standing Committee meeting today (22nd) that after consulting with mayors and county magistrates, members of the Legislative Yuan party caucuses, and many advanced members of the party, the consensus is to adopt a nomination approach to avoid controversy and unite for victory in the presidential election. He emphasized that the party has a responsibility to help the main candidate overcome obstacles, gain more support, unite all the "blue" forces, and strive together with all non-"green" friends."

There is a lot to unpack here. At the same time, details of the legislative nomination committee were released.

Notice there is no mention of a committee or who will be choosing the presidential candidate. It seems to suggest that he will be “consulting with mayors and county magistrates, members of the Legislative Yuan party caucuses, and many advanced members of the party,” but not forming an actual committee that would vote.

If so, it means he can pick whomever he wants to be the party’s candidate because he can “consult” with whomever he likes or knows supports his pick. In fact, it’s possible he might even skip that step and just simply choose on his own.

Bruising primary

On one level, it makes some sense to avoid a bruising primary with all the candidates damaging each other before engaging in battle with the soon-to-be-officially-nominated Lai Ching-te (賴清德) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). That is no doubt what he is referring to by “avoid controversy and unite.”

The three declared candidates vying for the party’s nomination are media figure and Broadcasting Corporation of China head Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康), the head of the KMT’s Sun Yat-Sen School Chang Ya-chung (張亞中) and — if the party gives him a special waiver to rejoin the party — Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘). All three are deep blue ideologues with opinions far outside of the mainstream of public opinion. All three are very outspoken and get plenty of press attention.

Chu is right that they would damage the image of the party and almost certainly cause damage to whomever is the eventual candidate. In 2015, Gou made a mess of that year’s presidential primary.

However, this decision is already driving controversy and I expect we will be seeing a lot more in the coming days and weeks as people weigh in on the subject. However, Chu is probably right that the damage and controversy caused by this decision will be less than that generated by those three already declared candidates.

Blocking Hou Yu-ih?

There are two other possibilities as to why Chu chose this path: To block New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) and/or choose himself to be the party’s candidate. Almost exactly one year ago I wrote:

"The catch here is that the reason the rules have been different is that in the last two primary elections the party chair at the time managed to get the rules changed while the process was ongoing. In short, if Hou decided to take this route, he would have to be confident that the chair either supported him, or supported keeping rules that gave a high weighting toward public opinion polling–otherwise it is quite likely that the party will simply find a way to block him.”

There are several good reasons why Chu would want to block Hou. There is also one very good reason Chu might not be blocking him at all and simply wants to pick Hou.

It has been widely speculated that Chu and Hou don’t get along, in spite of Hou owing his current position to Chu’s patronage. It was Chu who made Hou a New Taipei vice mayor, and handpicked him as his successor.

However, Hou has often made damaging statements and taken stands that have seriously undermined Chu. There have also been instances when they have avoided each other publicly.

Hou is also widely disliked and distrusted by the power party elites, especially those from 49er families who fled the Chinese Civil War. As a Hoklo-speaking Taiwanese, they suspect Hou of being a secret Taiwan independence supporter, and that he will turn out to be “Lee Tung-hui 2.0.” They accuse him of having “blue (KMT) skin, green (DPP) bones.”

There isn’t any proof of such suspicions. Hou has not laid out what he thinks one way or another. In spite of having been the nation's most popular politician for years, one recent poll showed that only 65% of pan-blue supporters would vote for him, which is shockingly low.

Hou slipping

There are also signs that Hou’s support is eroding fast. In December, riding high on the KMT’s landslide victory, Hou was the frontrunner in almost every poll taken.

He has since dropped behind the DPP’s Lai in every poll, and in some polls, dropped dramatically. Worse for Hou, after being the most popular politician in the country for years, there are signs that is no longer the case.

A recent TVBS poll of New Taipei City residents found 61% were satisfied with Hou, down from 79% last August. For the first time, that put him behind Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕), who got 67%.

However, it is possible that Chu still plans on nominating Hou, and he is simply helping Hou “overcome obstacles.” Hou is still a very popular politician, and Chu recently said publicly several times that Hou is the KMT’s “strongest hen,” meaning the strongest high-end candidate able to boost the campaigns of “chicks” (downstream candidates).

Other options

If Chu is planning on picking someone else, it would most likely be one of three people: Himself, Terry Gou or Lu Shiow-yen.

Chu is ambitious and probably wants to be president, after all he ran in the 2016 race. His problem is that his polling is miserable, and quite likely he could come in third.

Terry Gou is a mixed bag. On one hand he is from a 49er family, is moderately popular and is extremely rich, which could be quite an advantage for the cash-strapped KMT.

On the other hand, Gou is volatile, thin-skinned and ideologically too deep blue for mainstream voters. After taking part in the primary last time and losing, he trashed the KMT and left the party. This means that unless an exception is made for him, he isn’t allowed to rejoin the party until September, when the primary will be over.

The ideal candidate may turn out to be Lu Shiow-yen. She has emphatically ruled out being vice president, but has not entirely ruled out a presidential run, merely saying she does not have any plans to run.

She’s popular, is strong in the crucial battleground of central Taiwan, and she’s from a 49er family. She’s also a woman, and Chu knows that is an electoral advantage — in last November’s elections, two-thirds of female candidates won their races compared to only half of the men.

Which of these options Chu goes for remains uncertain, but it’s going to be interesting to watch it all play out.