Ireland wins toss, bats 1st in 3rd ODI against Bangladesh

SYLHET, Bangladesh (AP) — Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and elected to bat Thursday in the third and series-deciding one-day international against Bangladesh. Ireland retained the same 11 from Game 2, which was washed out after Bangladesh posted its ODI highest total 349-6. Bangladesh won the first game by 183 runs.

Bangladesh made one change with allrounder Mehidy Hasan replacing batter Yasir Ali in the lineup.

Bangladesh is coming off a 3-0 sweep of England in a Twenty20 series and using the home ODI series against Ireland to fine-tune for the World Cup in India later this year.

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker, Matthew Humphreys, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume. ___

