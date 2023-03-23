Compounding Pharmacies Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2023-2031 | Perrigo Company Plc, Panacea Biomatx Inc, Pencol compounding pharmacy

Report Ocean publicize new report on the global Compounding Pharmacies market. The global Compounding Pharmacies market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the global Compounding Pharmacies market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the global Compounding Pharmacies market both globally and regionally.

The global compounding pharmacies market size was US$ 8.1 billion in 2021. The global compounding pharmacies market size is estimated to reach US$ 13.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A compounding pharmacy is a distinctive kind of pharmacy. They can create customized medicines for the individual who required them. Some individuals and creatures require medicines that are not commercially obtainable. That is medicines that are not mass-produced and open at a standard pharmacy. There are multiple explanations for this requirement, and compounding pharmacy is developed. It makes two types of compounds such as non-sterile and sterile.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

? The rise in the majority of chronic diseases, a rise in the old age population, and developed life expectancy drive the overall market expansion.

? The increasing drug failure rate and huge drug shortage around the world are some compounding pharmacies market trends that drive the expansion of the global market.

? The rise in limitations on manufacturing complicated formulations is expected to hinder the overall market expansion.

? The growth power of arising economies is anticipated to drive overall market expansion.

Effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 had a severe influence on the expansion of the overall market. Due to the international economic downfall led by COVID-19. Also, FDA published a provisional guidance policy for the national facilities and state-licensed pharmacies, such as compounding pharmacies and hospital pharmacies that are not recorded with the FDA as outsourcing structures for compounding certain prescriptions for hospitalized patients for the duration the public health emergency, due to lack of drugs needed for patient therapy.

Regional Analysis

North America had the highest overall market growth in 2021, and hold the same position during the analysis period. The increase in the well-established healthcare system, a rise in the number of geriatric patients, and a growing number of compounding pharmacies in the region drive the overall market expansion.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global compounding pharmacies market are:

? Valor Compounding Pharmacy

? RX3 compounding pharmacy

? Rx express compounding pharmacy

? Perrigo Company Plc

? Panacea Biomatx Inc

? Pencol compounding pharmacy

? Olympia Compounding Pharmacy

? Dougherty’s Pharmacy

? Advanced Pharmacy

? Athenex Pharma Solutions

? Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global compounding pharmacies market segmentation focuses on Therapeutic Area, Root of Administration, Sterility, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Therapeutic Area

? Pain Management

? Hormone Replacement Therapy

? Dermal Disorders

? Nutritional Supplements

? Others

Segmentation on the basis of the Root of Administration

? Oral

? Topical

? Others

Segmentation on the basis of Sterility

? Non-Sterile Compounding Drugs

o Distribution Channel

? Hospital Pharmacy

? Compounding Pharmacy

? Others

? Sterile Compounding Drugs

o Distribution Channel

? Hospital Pharmacy

? Compounding Pharmacy

? Others

Segmentation on the basis of Region

? North America

? The U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

? The UK

? Germany

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

? Poland

? Russia

? Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

? China

? India

? Japan

? Australia & New Zealand

? ASEAN

? Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

? UAE

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

? Rest of MEA

? South America

? Brazil

? Argentina

? Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global Compounding Pharmacies market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the Compounding Pharmacies market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for Compounding Pharmacies?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

