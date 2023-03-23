Gas Turbine Service Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2023-2031 | VERICOR, Opra Turbines, Baker Hughes Company

Report Ocean publicize new report on the global Gas Turbine Service market. The global Gas Turbine Service market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the global Gas Turbine Service market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the global Gas Turbine Service market both globally and regionally. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.

The global gas turbine service market size was US$ 19.6 billion in 2021. The global gas turbine service market size is estimated to reach US$ 30.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A gas turbine is a combustion engine, which runs mainly on natural gas and converts the chemical energy produced by the combustion of natural gas into mechanical energy. This mechanical energy is then transformed into electrical energy. The services provided to these gas turbines to maintain their operating condition are called gas turbine services.

Factors Affecting Marketing Growth

Strict government regulations toward clean power generation coupled with the introduction of pollution control systems are anticipated to drive the growth of the global market.

Ongoing technological advancements resulting in the design and development of highly efficient gas turbine units will in turn drive the growth of the global market.

The growth in awareness about the toxic-free production of electrical and mechanical energy drives the growth of the global market.

The increased efficiency of renewable-based power generation hinders the growth of the global market.

Impact on COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak had severely impacted the global economy with devastating effects on global trade, which has simultaneously affected households, financial institutions, industrial establishments, businesses, and infrastructure companies. COVID-19 had affected several economies and caused lockdowns in many countries, which hindered the growth of the global market. The shutdown of industrial manufacturers led to a decline in the production of gas turbines and hence led to a decline in the demand for the gas turbine service market. Thus the decrease in the utilization of power in industrial facilities negatively impacted the growth of the global market.

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the market revenue share due to the availability of affordable and abundant natural gas along with a shifting focus toward clean energy generation and strict emission norms imposed by the government for gas turbines along with the increase in the up-gradation of gas turbine fleet.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global gas turbine service market are:

MJB International LLC

PRO ENERGY

EthosEnergy

VERICOR

Opra Turbines

Baker Hughes Company

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Siemens AG

Centrax Gas Turbines

Sulzer AG

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global gas turbine service market segmentation focuses on Turbine Type, Turbine Capacity, Service Type, Sales Channel, End Use, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Turbine Type

Industrial

Aeroderivative

Heavy Duty

Segmentation on the basis of Turbine Capacity

Less than 100 MW

100 to 200 MW

More than 200 MW

Segmentation on the basis of Service Type

Spare parts supply

Maintenance and Repair

Overhaul

Segmentation on the basis of Sales Channel

Aftermarket

OEM

Segmentation on the basis of End Use

Power Generation

Oil and Gas

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

