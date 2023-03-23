Anti-Aging Services Market to Witness Stunning Growth during the Forecast Period 2023-2031 | Glow Anti-Aging Clinic, Pure Luxe, Elan aesthetics Inc

Report Ocean publicize new report on the global Anti-Aging Services market. The global Anti-Aging Services market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the global Anti-Aging Services market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the global Anti-Aging Services market both globally and regionally. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.

The global anti-aging services market size was US$ 12.3 billion in 2021. The global anti-aging services market size is estimated to reach US$ 20.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Aging causes degeneration of the body over time, which affects health physical appearance, and fitness. They are non-invasive aesthetic procedures particularly designed to lower the signs of aging including fine lines, uneven skin tone, wrinkles, open pores, and loss of facial volume.

These services apply to both genders men and women. Hospitals, dermatology clinics, and beauty salons provide anti-aging services such as dermal fillers, botulinum toxin injections, facial rejuvenation, chemical peels, laser skin resurfacing, micro-ablative resurfacing, full field ablative, and others.

Factors Affecting Marketing Growth

The rising urge to look beautiful cause an increase in the adoption of anti-aging services treatment in the female population which drives the growth of the global market.

The rise in self-awareness in the geriatric population regarding the availability of anti-aging services and the effectiveness of these services drives the growth of the global market.

The high cost of anti-aging services is expected to hinder the growth of the global market.

Impact on COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on the growth of the global anti-aging services market. Implementation of the lockdown, due to the pandemic resulted in a decline in the number of patient visits for anti-aging services during the pandemic. Moreover, the cancellation of non-emergency aesthetic techniques such as botulinum toxin, dermal filler, chemical peels, and facial rejuvenation hinder the growth of the global market.

Regional Analysis

North America market was dominant, in terms of revenue in 2021, due to an increase in the number of anti-aging services procedures, a rise in the number of approvals for anti-aging services products, the presence of the anti-aging service industry, and advancements in the medical aesthetic sector.

Asia-Pacific was the second-largest contributor to the growth of the global market in 2021 and is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to an increase in awareness among the geriatric population regarding aesthetic appearance and growth in healthcare expenditures.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global anti-aging services market are:

Sinclair Pharma

Pure Luxe Medical

Oliva Skin and hair clinic

Hairline International Hair and Skin Clinic

Glow Anti-Aging Clinic

Pure Luxe

Elan aesthetics Inc

Estique clinic

Aesthetic Solutions Inc

Clinical Skincare

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global anti-aging services market segmentation focuses on Type, Gender, Application, Service Provider, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Type

Chemical Peels

Botulinum Toxin

Dermal Fillers

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Gender

Female

Male

Segmentation on the basis of Application

Fine lines and wrinkles

Aged hand

Sagging skin

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Service Provider

Hospitals

Specialty and Dermatology Clinics

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global Anti-Aging Services market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the Anti-Aging Services market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for Anti-Aging Services?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

