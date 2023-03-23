Metallic Stearates Market 2023 – Industry Trends, Regional Developments and Competitive Landscape Analysis Report 2031

Report Ocean publicize new report on the global Metallic Stearates market. The global Metallic Stearates market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the global Metallic Stearates market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the global Metallic Stearates market both globally and regionally. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
The global metallic stearates market size was US$ 4 billion in 2021. The global metallic stearates market size is estimated to reach US$ 6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Metal stearates are metal salts of an 18-carbon chain fatty acid known as stearic acid. They usually result from the reaction between metal salts and stearic acids, such as metal hydroxides, metal oxides, metal sulfates, and metal chlorides. The most important metal stearates, in terms of quantity, are metal stearates of calcium, aluminum, magnesium, and zinc.
Factors Affecting Marketing Growth
The growth in demand for rubber manufacturing sectors wherein metallic stearates are widely used as an external lubricant during rubber manufacturing is driving the growth of the global market.
Magnesium stearate can irritate the mucus lining of the bowels, which, in turn, are expected to trigger a bowel movement or diarrhea and immune dysfunction. These factors are expected to hinder the growth of the global market.
Rising demand for polymers from various end-use sectors and others where metallic stearates are widely used in polymer and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) manufacturing for heat and light stabilization purposes is expected to drive the growth of the global market.
Impact on COVID-19 Analysis
COVID-19 had a negative impact on the global market. Several governments worldwide imposed a lockdown in order to curb the spread of the virus. This resulted in the closure of building & construction, plastic manufacturing, and other end-use sectors. In addition, the shortage of manpower leads to delays in construction projects attributed to workplace safety and other factors.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in 2021. This is attributed to the rise in demand for paper, newspapers, books, and periodicals, which has led the paper manufacturing sector to notice a substantial growth in demand for metallic stearates, where calcium stearates are widely used as a lubricant to prevent the paper from dusting and fold cracking.
Leading Competitors
The prominent players in the global metallic stearates market are:
Univar Solutions Inc.
Sinwon Chemical Co
PROMAX Industries ApS
PMC Biogenix
Faci Asia Pacific Pte Ltd
Dover Chemical Corporation
Peter Greven GmbH
Baerlocher GmbH
Akrochem Corporation
Valtris Specialty Chemicals
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global metallic stearates market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Form, Application, and Region.
Segmentation on the basis of Product Type
Lithium Stearate
Magnesium Stearate
Sodium Stearate
Calcium Stearate
Zinc Stearate
Aluminum Stearate
Others
Segmentation on the basis of Form
Powder
Granules
Others
Segmentation on the basis of Application
Cosmetics
Rubber
Plastics
Pharmaceuticals
Paints and coatings
Others
Segmentation on the basis of Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the global Metallic Stearates market report are:
- How does a global company acquire markets?
- What are its core strategies and policies?
- What factors will influence the Metallic Stearates market over the forecast period?
- What are the factors driving and restraining the market for Metallic Stearates?
- What are the leading competitors in the global market?
- Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?
