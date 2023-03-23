Metallic Stearates Market 2023 – Industry Trends, Regional Developments and Competitive Landscape Analysis Report 2031

Report Ocean publicize new report on the global Metallic Stearates market. The global Metallic Stearates market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the global Metallic Stearates market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the global Metallic Stearates market both globally and regionally. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.

The global metallic stearates market size was US$ 4 billion in 2021. The global metallic stearates market size is estimated to reach US$ 6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Metal stearates are metal salts of an 18-carbon chain fatty acid known as stearic acid. They usually result from the reaction between metal salts and stearic acids, such as metal hydroxides, metal oxides, metal sulfates, and metal chlorides. The most important metal stearates, in terms of quantity, are metal stearates of calcium, aluminum, magnesium, and zinc.

Factors Affecting Marketing Growth

The growth in demand for rubber manufacturing sectors wherein metallic stearates are widely used as an external lubricant during rubber manufacturing is driving the growth of the global market.

Magnesium stearate can irritate the mucus lining of the bowels, which, in turn, are expected to trigger a bowel movement or diarrhea and immune dysfunction. These factors are expected to hinder the growth of the global market.

Rising demand for polymers from various end-use sectors and others where metallic stearates are widely used in polymer and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) manufacturing for heat and light stabilization purposes is expected to drive the growth of the global market.

Impact on COVID-19 Analysis

COVID-19 had a negative impact on the global market. Several governments worldwide imposed a lockdown in order to curb the spread of the virus. This resulted in the closure of building & construction, plastic manufacturing, and other end-use sectors. In addition, the shortage of manpower leads to delays in construction projects attributed to workplace safety and other factors.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in 2021. This is attributed to the rise in demand for paper, newspapers, books, and periodicals, which has led the paper manufacturing sector to notice a substantial growth in demand for metallic stearates, where calcium stearates are widely used as a lubricant to prevent the paper from dusting and fold cracking.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global metallic stearates market are:

Univar Solutions Inc.

Sinwon Chemical Co

PROMAX Industries ApS

PMC Biogenix

Faci Asia Pacific Pte Ltd

Dover Chemical Corporation

Peter Greven GmbH

Baerlocher GmbH

Akrochem Corporation

Valtris Specialty Chemicals

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global metallic stearates market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Form, Application, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Product Type

Lithium Stearate

Magnesium Stearate

Sodium Stearate

Calcium Stearate

Zinc Stearate

Aluminum Stearate

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Form

Powder

Granules

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Application

Cosmetics

Rubber

Plastics

Pharmaceuticals

Paints and coatings

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global Metallic Stearates market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the Metallic Stearates market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for Metallic Stearates?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

