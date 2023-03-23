Alexa
Taiwan recalls ambassador from Honduras

Taiwan expresses strong dissatisfaction with Honduras' decision to send foreign minister to China

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/23 16:40
The flags of Taiwan and Honduras flutter in the wind outside the Taiwan Embassy in  Tegucigalpa, Hon...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan recalled its ambassador from Honduras Thursday (March 23) as the Central American ally sent its foreign minister to China for an expected switch of diplomatic recognition.

The process started with Honduras President Xiomara Castro tweeting on March 14 that she was instructing Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina to start talks with China on opening official relations. Taiwan said it was willing to continue cooperating with Honduras, one of its 14 official diplomatic allies.

However, as the country insisted on sending Reina to Beijing, gravely injuring the feelings of Taiwan’s people and government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Thursday it had decided to recall Ambassador Vivia Chang (張俊菲) immediately to express Taiwan’s strong dissatisfaction.

MOFA said in its statement the government of Honduras had discarded more than 80 years of friendship, and Taiwan's goodwill in helping the country with aid to overcome its problems.

Since Castro announced her intention of switching recognition, the two countries have been arguing about the reasons for the change, including interference by China and disputes about financial aid.
