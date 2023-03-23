Live Nation Taiwan in hot water with Blackpink fans after controversial IG post

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following concerts in Kaohsiung on Saturday and Sunday (March 18-19) by the K-pop group Blackpink, concert organizer Live Nation Taiwan found itself mired in controversy with Blackpink fans, known as Blinks.

Shortly after the Sunday concert wrapped up, a photo was shared to Live Nation Taiwan’s IG account using the IG story feature. The photo showed a plane, circled in red, on the runway at Kaohsiung International Airport, along with the message, “Walk yourself out (慢走不送), As if it’s your last.”

Blinks who saw the message were incensed, and said the concert organizer was disrespecting the group by posting such a message, reported ET Today.



The offending post. (IG screenshot)

Several days later, on March 22, Live Nation Taiwan addressed the controversy on social media, by apologizing for giving a “bad impression.” Live Nation said the offending post was not authorized by the company, and an internal investigation was being conducted to determine who was responsible.

If an employee was found to be responsible, the company promised punitive action. If the image was found to have been “maliciously fabricated,” then the company said it would consider legal action.

Live Nation also expressed gratitude to Blackpink for their “world-class shows” in Taiwan.

As for why someone would share such an impolite farewell, it is rumored the group’s Sunday performance was not especially engaging or heartfelt. This may have prompted someone with access to the Live Nation IG account to vent their disappointment with the performance.