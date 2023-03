Spring brings the first warm rays of sun, delicate greenery and early blossoms in brilliant colors. We enjoy spring walks and spread out our picnic bl... Spring brings the first warm rays of sun, delicate greenery and early blossoms in brilliant colors. We enjoy spring walks and spread out our picnic blankets in fields or meadows. People have welcomed this time of year with festivals and rituals for centuries. Here are a few places in Europe that are especially good for a spring break.