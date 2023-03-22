France: Macron backs controversial pension reform in TV address

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday issued his first public remarks since his government forced the passage of a controversial pension reform bill through parliament.

The reforms sparked violent protests accross the country.

"This bill will continue its democratic pathway," Macron said. The Constitutional Council must now give its approval for the bill to come into law.

What Macron said about the pension reforms

Macron said the reforms were necessary for the nation's future.

"That reform is not a luxury, it is not fun, it's a necessity for the country," Macron said said. "I take no pleasure in it," he added.

He criticized unions for not reaching a compromise over the bill, saying that labor organizations had just rejected the proposal outright.

"Violence needs to be condemned," Macron said referring to violent protests and disruptions surrounding the opposition to the bill.

The pension reform bill in parliament

Last week, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne invoked an article in the French constitution to enable the passage of Macron's pension reform without a parliamentary vote.

The fight over the pension overhaul has proved to be the greatest domestic crisis of Macron's second presidential term. But despite the backlash to his government, he narrowly survived a no-confidence motion in parliament that took place on Monday.

A recent survey has put Macron's personal approval rating at just 28%, his lowest level of approval since the height of the anti-government "Yellow Vest" protest movement in 2018-2019.

Polls have also shown that a wide majority in France are opposed to the pension legislation.

What is the pension reform?

The controversial reform bill is the second time Macron has tried to make changes to France's pension system.

France's retirement age structure is one of the most generous among EU member states, but Macron has argued that the system must be reformed in order for the country to stay solvent.

To that end, his government is seeking to raise the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64.

But French unions have argued that the move threatens worker rights. Instead, they propose a tax on the wealthy or higher payroll contributions from employers to the pension system, in order to keep government revenue steady.

Critics have also pointed out that Macron's pension system changes are unfair to people who work from a young age in physically tough jobs and women who interrupt their careers to raise children. This is because it also increases the number of years one must work in order to claim full benefits.

Protests and strikes

The fight over the future of the French pension system has led to weeks of disorder marked by nationwide protests and prolonged strikes.

Last weekend, protests intensified after the forced adoption of the law without parliamentary approval.

Clashes between authorities and protesters took place in Paris, where some protesters reportedly set trash on fire, broke glass on billboards and bus shelters and threw barriers, used to block streets, at police.

Police reportedly fired tear gas at demonstrators in the French capital and detained over 200 people on Monday night alone.

Sanitation workers in Paris have entered their 17th day of strikes, in response to the pension reform, leading to mountains of trash piling on the streets.

Oil workers in several refineries in western and southern France have also stopped working, leading to gas shortages across the region.

The popular backlash is set to continue, as France's main unions have announced a ninth nationwide day of strikes and protests on Thursday.

What's next for the opposition?

Macron's opponents have demanded the government withdraw the bill and called for the dissolution of parliament and the firing of Prime Minister Borne. The government has rejected such calls

"She has my confidence to lead this government," Macron said on Wednesday.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen warned Macron on Tuesday that he was pushing the country to the brink of a "social explosion."

Both the government and opponents have appealed to the Constitutional Council for a speedy review of the bill to resolve the conflict.

Legislators also submitted a request for a public referendum, known as the referendum d'initiative partagee (RIP), so that voters can have a say over the fate of the bill.

jcg/es (AP, AFP, Reuters)