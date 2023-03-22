Boris Johnson defends conduct during 'partygate' testimony

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended himself before Parliament on Wednesday amid criticism of his handling of lockdown-defying parties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson told lawmakers that he did not deliberately lie to the House of Commons about the parties, which took place at Downing Street in 2020 and 2021 while he was prime minister.

During his testimony to the Parliament's Committee of Privileges, the former Conservative Party leader swore on the Bible to tell the "whole truth and nothing but the truth."

"I'm here to say to you, hand on heart, that I did not lie to the House (of Commons)," Johnson said. "When those statements were made, they were made in good faith and on the basis of what I honestly knew and believed at the time."

Johnson apologized for "inadvertently misleading" the House of Commons. "But to say that I did it recklessly or deliberately is completely untrue, as the evidence shows," he added.

Johnson's political future in the balance

If found guilty of lying to Parliament, it could cost Johnson's parliamentary seat. It could also cost the 58-year-old his chance of a political comeback, after multiple controversies led to his resignation from the premiership in 2022.

Opposition Labour Party MP Harriet Harman, who sits on the committee probing Johnson, said the panel wants to find out whether he "told the truth to the best of his knowledge."

"Misleading the House might sound like a technical issue, but it is a matter of great importance," Harman said.

Johnson has argued that parties at Downing Street during the height of the pandemic were "lawful work gatherings."

"No cake was eaten, and no one even sang Happy Birthday," Johnson has said, referring to his surprise Downing Street birthday party on June 19, 2020. Up to 30 people are believed to have attended the party in breach of lockdown rules.

Downing Street officials contradict Johnson

Earlier on Wednesday, the Privileges Committee released written evidence sowing doubt on Johnson's claims.

The evidence reveals that Martin Reynolds, who was principal private secretary to Johnson, said he had "questioned whether it was realistic to argue that all guidance had been followed at all times" during the pandemic.

Another Downing Street aide claimed that Johnson had the chance to "shut down" the lockdown-defying parties, but the former UK PM instead drank with staff and gave speeches.

wd/nm (AFP, Reuters)