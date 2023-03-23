UK Medical Compression Garments Market Size, Key Segments, Share, Trends, Growth, and Forecast 2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the UK Medical Compression Garments industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the UK Medical Compression Garments industry.

The UK medical compression garments market is worth approximately $150 million and is projected to expand to $ 238.66 million by 2030. The market is growing at a CAGR of 4.6%

The UK medical compression garments market is experiencing unprecedented growth. This is being driven by a number of factors, including an aging population, the rise in obesity rates, and increasing awareness of the benefits of compression garments. British patients are increasingly turning to medical compression garments to help with a range of conditions, from swelling and bruising after surgery to chronic venous insufficiency.

The aging population is the largest driver of demand for medical compression garments market. As people age, they are more likely to develop chronic conditions that can benefit from compression therapy. These include venous insufficiency, lymphedema, and arthritis. Additionally, older adults are more likely to be sedentary, which can also lead to increased swelling and discomfort.

Obesity is another major driver of demand for medical compression garments. Obesity rates have been rising steadily in the UK for decades, and now affect over 40% of the population. Obese individuals are at greater risk for developing chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease, which can cause swelling and pain. Additionally, obese individuals often have difficulty finding clothing that fits properly, making compression garments an attractive option.

Finally, awareness of the benefits of compression therapy has grown in recent years. More people are aware that compression garment can help improve circulation, reduce swelling, and relieve pain. As a result, more people are seeking out these products for both medical and non-medical purposes.

As the UK medical compression garments market grows, we expect to see more innovation in product design and development, as manufacturers try to meet the needs of consumers. We also expect to see a continued shift towards online retailing, as patients seek out greater convenience and choice when purchasing their products.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

? Our analysis shows that the main drivers of this growth are an ageing population and an increase in obesity rates. As people age, they are more likely to experience conditions such as venous insufficiency, which can lead to swelling and pain in the legs. Meanwhile, obesity rates have been increasing steadily in recent years, and this is also driving demand for compression garments as obese individuals are more likely to suffer from lymphedema, a condition that causes swelling due to accumulation of lymph fluid.

? Increase in awareness of venous conditions and treatments has resulted in more patients seeking out information and solutions to their condition. This has led to an increase in procedures being carried out, which has subsequently driven up demand for compression garments both pre- and post-procedure.

Restraints

? The competitive landscape in the UK medical compression garments market is relatively fragmented, with a large number of small players accounting for a significant share of the market. This makes it difficult for any one player to gain a significant foothold and differentiate their products from the competition.

? Lack of awareness of the benefits of compression garments amongst both medical professionals and the general public. This is likely to be a significant barrier to uptake, as compression garments can only provide benefits if they are correctly prescribed and fitted.

? There is a lack of reliable data on the efficacy of compression garments in treating specific conditions. This makes it difficult for clinicians to justify prescribing them to patients, and means that insurance companies are unlikely to reimburse for their use.

Segmental Analysis

By Product

By product, the UK medical compression garments market is dominated by upper compression garments. The segment is projected to offer a growth opportunity of $35 million during the forecast period.

Our analysis show that upper compression garments are most commonly used for sports or medical purposes. Sports compression garments are typically worn during exercise to improve performance and reduce fatigue. Medical compression garments are often prescribed by doctors to treat conditions such as lymphedema or venous insufficiency. The price of upper compression garments can vary widely, depending on the brand, materials used, and features offered. In general, simpler designs tend to be less expensive than more complicated ones.

There are good growth prospects for both online and offline retailers of upper compression garments in the UK. Online sales are growing rapidly, although offline sales still dominate the market.

The main challengers to the branded manufacturers are private label products, which are often of lower quality but can be sold at a much lower price point. Generic compression garments are also widely available and these can be an effective alternative for some consumers.

By Application

By application, the varicose vein segment is expected to generate a revenue of over $70 million during forecast period. It is also expected to lead the UK medical compression garments market.

There is a high demand for medical compression garments from people who have varicose veins. These garments help to provide support and relief from the symptoms of varicose veins. They also help to prevent the condition from worsening.

Medical compression garments are made from materials that are specifically designed to apply pressure to the legs. This pressure helps to increase blood flow and reduce swelling. The garments are available in a variety of styles, including socks, stockings, and leggings. They can be worn during the day or night, and they can be removed when necessary.

People with varicose veins often experience symptoms such as pain, heaviness, fatigue, itching, and cramping. Medical compression garments can help to relieve these symptoms and improve quality of life. In addition, they can also help to prevent complications such as ulcers and blood clots.

By End User

By end user, hospitals are projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% in the UK medical compression garments market. Our analysis predicts that the demand for medical compression garments will grow significantly in hospitals over the next few years. This is due to a number of factors, including the increasing prevalence of obesity and the aging population. Additionally, more physicians are becoming aware of the benefits of compression garments and are recommending them to their patients.

Compression garments are beneficial for a variety of reasons. They help to improve circulation and prevent swelling, which can lead to better healing outcomes. Additionally, they can help to reduce pain and discomfort. With the growing demand for these products, hospitals are keeping a huge stock of a variety of sizes and styles to meet the needs of their patients.

The report also notes that the hospital market is far from saturated, with only a small percentage of eligible patients currently receiving compression therapy. This leaves significant room for growth in the coming years.

By Class

By class, class 1 (14-17 mmHg) is held more than 42% of the market share of the UK medical compression garments market in 2021.

Top Players in the UK Medical Compression Garments Market

As per our analysis, to four players are holding more than 35% market share.

? 3M Company

? Bio Compression systems

? Cardinal Health

? Essity AB

? Eurosurgical

? Judd Medical

? Juzo

? LIPOELASTIC

? Medasun Medical

? Medi GmbH and Co. Kg

? Sigvaris (Switzerland)

? Smith and Nephew Plc.

? Other Prominent Players

Segment Overview

By Product

? Lower Compression Garments

? Anti-embolism Stockings

? Others

By Class

? Class 1 (14-17 mmHg)

? Class 2 (18-24 mmHg)

? Class 3 (25-35 mmHg)

By Application

? Varicose Vein

? Deep Vein Thrombosis

? Wound Care

? Burns

? Oncology

? Other

? By End User

? Hospitals

? Clinics

? Ambulatory Surgical Centers

? Other

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

