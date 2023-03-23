Ultrasonic Sensors Market Size, Trends, Growth Status, Share, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Ultrasonic Sensors industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Ultrasonic Sensors industry.

The global ultrasonic sensors market held a market value of USD 4,041 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8,958.9 million by the year 2030. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

The increasing use of ultrasonic sensors in healthcare applications is expected to drive the growth of the ultrasonic sensors market during the forecast period. Drone technology is constantly expanding its reach in different countries by optimising the range of commercial applications of drones such as aerial photography, shipping, transportation, and delivery, precision agriculture, and wildlife monitoring. Because of its superior imaging and security surveillance capabilities, ultrasonic sensors are widely used in industrial applications.

The poor detection capacity of ultrasonic sensors in long-range detection applications is one of the key factors restricting their use. It can quickly recognise items within its measured range, but it cannot distinguish between diverse sizes and forms. Multiple sensors in sensing devices can help with this. Furthermore, because these sensors are so sensitive, they may identify spurious signals generated by natural airwaves. As a result, the targeted object is falsely detected, further impeding industry expansion during the anticipated timeline.

Growth Influencers:

Growing ultrasonic sensor use in the healthcare industry

The ultrasonic sensor market is expanding due to its increasing use in medical point-of-care devices such as ultrasound machines and blood glucose metres. These sensors are extensively used in medical imaging instruments such as radiography and ultrasonography. The device provides real-time views of internal body structures such as tendons, bones, ligaments, and internal organs. In addition, to meet expanding market demand, some regional manufacturers are working on incorporating ultrasonic sensors into their medical products.

Rising adoption of surveillance drones

The growing popularity of surveillance drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in the region is raising the value of the sector. According to a news release made by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in April 2021, there were 1.1 million operational unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drones in the United States. Commercial UAVs made up 367,848 of the active UAVs and drones, while recreational drones made up 502,105. These UAVs are equipped with ultrasonic sensors and can be used for surveillance, distance measuring, inspection, mapping, and transporting. The country’s booming e-commerce sector will drive acceptance of UAVs in delivery services, further expanding industry income.

Segments Overview:

The global ultrasonic sensors market is segmented into product type, application, material type, packaging type, and end user.

By Type

o Ultrasonic Proximity Sensors

o Range Measurement

The ultrasonic proximity sensors segment is expected to cross the mark of US$ 7,700 million by 2030 in terms of revenue.

By Application

o Anti-Collision Detection

o Distance Measurement

o Liquid Level Measurement

o Object and Pallet Detection

o Loop Control

o Robotic Sensing

o Others

The anti-collision detection segment is likely to hold the second largest CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period. In addition to that, the liquid level measurement segment held more than 18% of the market share in 2021.

By End Users

o Production Plants

o On Board

o Food and Beverage

o Agriculture

o Metal Processing

o General Manufacturing

o Cosmetics and Personal Care

o Medical and Healthcare

o Others

The production plants segment is estimated to hold the revenue of more than USD 2,300 million from 2022 to 2030.

Regional Overview

The global ultrasonic sensors market is expected to grow expansively during the forecast period due to the rising strategic expansions by the companies functioning in the industry. The market based on region, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The European market for ultrasonic sensors held the largest market share of more than 30% in 2021 with a revenue of USD 1,707.0 million. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific market for ultrasonic sensors is likely to hold the highest CAGR of more than 10% over the anticipated period.

Competitive Landscape

The cumulative market share of the major players is close to 80%. The prominent players operating in the global ultrasonic sensors market include Keyence Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, TDK Corporation, Sensata Technologies, Denso Corporation, Pepperl+Fuchs AG, Honeywell International Inc., Baumer Ltd, Rockwell Automation Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Omron Corporation, Sick AG, Banner Engineering Corp., Balluff Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH.

Robert Bosch GmbH generated 29.5% revenue from its automotive business unit in 2021. In addition to that, Rockwell Automation, Inc. is an industrial automation and digital transformation company based in the United States. Allen-Bradley, FactoryTalk software, and LifecycleIQ Services are among their brands. The company generates the revenue through two major business operational segments including, Architecture & Software and Control Products & solutions.

