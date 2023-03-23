Mammography Systems Market Size, Share, Analysis, Prominent Players, and Forecast 2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Mammography Systems industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Mammography Systems industry.

The global mammography systems market held a market value of USD 2,548.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4,765.0 million by the year 2030. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS365

One of the main reasons projected to propel demand for mammography systems throughout the forecast period is the rising prevalence of breast cancer and the rising demand among patients for early-stage diagnosis. Some of the key elements anticipated to fuel the industry’s growth include expanding government initiatives to promote clinical interpretation and greater accessibility to breast cancer screening systems. The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted breast imaging procedures. Lockdowns and other limitations imposed by governments throughout the world have impacted market demand. Governments have put rules in place that delay elective and non-urgent medical operations in order to stop the virus from spreading.

Additionally, the virus’s fear of transmission, notably during COVID-19’s initial wave in 2020, led to a large decline in breast imaging findings. According to data from Breast Cancer Now (UK) from September 2020, COVID-19 caused over 9,86,000 women in the UK to skip their breast screening appointments. According to a study published in the Eurasian Journal of Medical Investigation in 2020, mammography in Turkey decreased by 64% when compared to data from 2019.

As a result, the risk of radiation exposure rising will provide new difficulties for the breast imaging. On the other hand, the high price of imaging equipment or technologies would impede the market’s growth. Due to the unfavourable reimbursement scenario in emerging and undeveloped countries, the market will also face considerable challenges. However, the COVID-19 outbreak’s introduction of unfavourable conditions and strict regulatory approval procedures impede market expansion.

Growth Influencers:

Growing prevalence of breast cancer

One of the main variables influencing the market?for mammography systems?is the increasing prevalence of breast cancer. The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2020, there will be around 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer in women. In addition, it has been determined that 48,530 women have in situ breast cancer, and it is anticipated that this figure will increase in the upcoming years. Additionally, a lot of businesses have started to launch efforts to support breast cancer screenings. Moreover, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, regardless of race or ethnicity, breast cancer is the most common malignancy in most Asian countries (CDC). The age-standardized incidence rate of breast cancer in Asia is 34.4 per 100,000 individuals, according to GLOBOCAN 2018. Thus, the rising incidence of breast cancer is?anticipated to support overall growth.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS365

Technological advancements in the field of breast imaging

Collaborations between the public and private sectors generate a wave of awareness that accelerates the market for mammography equipment. Densitas Inc., a global supplier of A.I. solutions for digital mammography and breast screening, released the first artificial intelligence-powered telehealth technician training platform in November 2020 in collaboration with Mammography Educators. This platform will support the ongoing operations of mammography facilities. In collaboration with Mammography Educators, Densitas is offering specialised educational materials and a telemedicine solution that offers real-time virtual training based on Densitas IntelliMammo technician assessments. The densitas intelliMammo suite provides quantitative picture quality measures at the technician and mammography facility levels, enabling the detection of trends in technicians’ productivity. This makes it possible for mammography educators to create a mammography-specific, evidence-based curriculum.

Segments Overview:

The global mammography systems market is segmented into product type, modality, and end user.

By Product Type,

Analog Mammography Systems

Digital Mammography Systems

The analog mammography systems segment held the highest market share of more than 60% in 2021.

By Modality,

Portable Mammography Systems

Non-Portable Mammography Systems

The portable mammography systems is projected to hold the highest market share with largest CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period.

By End User,

Impatient Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Center

The inpatient settings segment is expected to reach USD 3,345.8 million by 2030.ss

Regional Overview

The global mammography systems market is expected to grow generously during the forecast period due to the rising strategic expansions. The market based on region, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific market for mammography systems held the largest market share of more than 30%. The North American market for mammography systems is projected to grow at a highest growth rate of 8.2% over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players operating in the global mammography systems market include Allengers Medical Systems Limited, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, General Electric Company, Hologic Incorporated, Toshiba Corporation, Konica Milota Incorporated, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare), Metaltronica SPA, Planmeca OY, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, and others. The major players in the market hold approximately 50% of the total market share. These market players are capitalizing in product launches, joint ventures, expansions, mergers. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft generated 48% of its revenue from Europe, CIS, Africa, Middle East regions, whereas it generated 28% through Americas region.

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS365

The global mammography systems market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global mammography systems market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various components used in the manufacturing of mammography systems

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components, cost analysis, unit cost analysis

Demographic analysis under mammography

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS365

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com