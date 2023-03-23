United States Buy Now Pay Later Market Analysis and Forecast for 2023-2031: Identifying Key Growth Drivers and Challenges

Report Ocean, a leading market research firm, has recently released a comprehensive analysis of the United States Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) market. The report examines various aspects of the market, including business solutions, advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, breadth, and operations.

According to the report, the United States BNPL market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.5% during the forecast period. The market is gaining significant traction due to the affordable and convenient payment services offered by BNPL platforms, as well as the nationwide expansion of the e-commerce industry.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the market landscape, including the current market size and future growth potential. It also covers the key players in the market and their strategies, market trends and drivers, challenges faced by the market, and opportunities for growth.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR308

One of the major advantages of the BNPL service is its affordability, which allows consumers to make purchases without having to pay the full amount upfront. This has led to an increase in sales for merchants and retailers, as well as a rise in consumer spending.

The report also highlights the benefits of BNPL platforms, including increased customer loyalty and retention, improved customer experience, and reduced cart abandonment rates. Additionally, the report discusses the various applications of BNPL services, including online shopping, travel, and healthcare.

Overall, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the United States BNPL market and its potential for growth. With the increasing adoption of BNPL services and the expansion of the e-commerce industry, the market is expected to continue growing at a rapid pace in the coming years.

Growing Redesigning of Products by Leading BNPL Companies

As competition in the US BNPL market heats up, providers are innovating with their product offerings to provide more flexibility and gain traction with consumers. IPSY, BoxyCharm, Savage X Fenty, and Fabletics, among others, are expected to be among the first merchants to offer the service. Aside from subscription payments, the company is allowing its offering to be used for preordered items, with the consumer able to pay in four installments once the product is shipped. As of November 2021, Afterpay had partnered with 100,000 retailers and had nearly 10.5 million active users on its platform in North America.

Rising Partnerships between US BNPL Firms and Retailers to Boost In-Store Sales

Firms are forming strategic alliances with more retailers to increase the total volume and transaction value of BNPL purchases. These strategic alliances also enable consumers to use the payment method at more online and offline stores across the country. Afterpay will enter into a strategic partnership with Belk, the Southeastern regional department store, in December 2021. Belk will allow both online and in-store customers to pay for their purchases using the Afterpay BNPL payment method as part of the collaboration. Belk has also reported a 50% increase in average order values for customers who use the payment method since its partnership with Afterpay.

Get a Request Sample Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR308

Challenge: Consumer Illiteracy in Developing and Impoverished Regions

In poor and underdeveloped regions, the idea of “buy now, pay later” is not as popular. The buy now pay later platforms are being heavily promoted by the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) organizations, but only in developed regions. To promote buy now pay later, the governments of developing and impoverished areas must launch advertising campaigns. Therefore, a major obstacle to the market’s expansion is the lack of consumer awareness in developing and undeveloped regions.

Segmental Coverage

United States Buy Now Pay Later Market – By Channel

The Buy Now Pay Later Market in the United States is classified into three channels: online, point-of-sale, and others. Among these, the online segment has the largest share of the Buy Now Pay Later market in the United States. As a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, the use of online sales channels is rapidly expanding. As a result, the concept of “buy now, pay later” is popular in the online world. Monthly installments are available through buy now pay later options, allowing for practical purchases over time. Furthermore, the offline segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period (2022-2028). Giving point of sale (POS) purchase now pay later financing options is a priority for many businesses across the country to improve customer experience and satisfaction.

Segment-

BY CHANNEL (ONLINE, POINT-OF-SALE, AND OTHERS),

BY ENTERPRISE SIZE (LARGE ENTERPRISE, SMALL & MEDIUM ENTERPRISES),

BY END-USER (CONSUMER ELECTRONICS, FASHION & GARMENT, HEALTHCARE, LEISURE & ENTERTAINMENT, RETAIL, AND OTHERS)

Impact of COVID-19 on United States Buy Now Pay Later Market

The COVID-19 epidemic has resulted in better market conditions. Household incomes have decreased as a result of the global economic crisis, boosting the demand for liquidity. People are now at ease using a variety of online payment methods to make purchases online as a result of the pandemic. Furthermore, banks are frequently deterred from extending credit in tough economic times. In these circumstances, BNPL solutions help customers pay their invoices in installments. As a result, BNPL transactions have significantly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR308

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players in the United States Buy Now Pay Later Market are Sezzle, Klarna Bank AB, Afterpay, Laybuy Group Holdings Limited, PayPal, Perpay, Quadpay, Splitit, Payl8r, and other prominent players. The United States Buy Now Pay Later Market is highly fragmented with the presence of several manufacturing companies in the country. The market leaders retain their supremacy by spending on research and development, incorporating cutting-edge technology into their goods, and releasing upgraded items for customers. Various tactics, including strategic alliances, agreements, mergers, and partnerships, are used.

Dont miss the business opportunity in the United States Buy Now Pay Later Market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the United States Buy Now Pay Later Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the United States Buy Now Pay Later Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Key Reasons to Buy this Report:

Access to date data compiled by means of our researchers. These grant you with historic and forecast data, which is analyzed to inform you why your market is set to change

This allows you to expect market adjustments to continue to be in advance of your competitors

You will be in a position to replica information from the Excel spreadsheet straight into your advertising plans, commercial enterprise presentations, or different strategic documents

The concise analysis, clear graph, and desk structure will allow you to pinpoint the records you require quickly

Provision of market cost (USD Billion) records for every phase and sub-segment

Indicates the area and section that is predicted to witness the quickest increase as nicely as to dominate the market

Analysis through geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the area as nicely as indicating the elements that are affecting the market inside every region

Competitive panorama which contains the market rating of the predominant players, alongside with new service/product launches, partnerships, commercial enterprise expansions, and acquisitions in the previous 5 years of organizations profiled

Extensive business enterprise profiles comprising of business enterprise overview, employer insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT evaluation for the primary market players

The cutting-edge as nicely as the future market outlook of the enterprise regarding current traits which contain boom possibilities and drivers as properly as challenges and restraints of each rising as nicely as developed regions

Includes in-depth evaluation of the market from quite a number views via Porter’s 5 forces analysis

Provides perception into the market via Value Chain

Market dynamics scenario, alongside with boom possibilities of the market in the years to come, 6-month post-sales analyst help

Request full Report : https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR308

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com