Cultured Meat Market Segmentation and Competitive Landscape for 2023-2031

The concept of Cultured Meat, also known as Lab-grown meat, has gained tremendous attention and has become increasingly popular in recent years. The Global Cultured Meat Market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, according to a recent study conducted by Report Ocean. The study reveals that the market was worth USD 138.4 million in the year 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.8%, reaching USD 321.94 million by the end of 2028.

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for lab-grown meat products without the need to slaughter animals, which is considered a more humane approach to meat production. Additionally, the introduction of cultured meat products has been propelled by rising concerns about the environment and animal welfare. The market growth is further fueled by urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and the adoption of synthetic meat products, which are perceived as a healthier alternative to traditional meat.

Moreover, the expansion of the food and beverage industry, rapid technological innovation, and increasing consumption of meat-based fast food, as well as seafood, are contributing to the growth of the global cultured meat market. The report highlights the potential for cultured meat to play a crucial role in the food industry, especially in meeting the increasing demand for meat products in the face of limited land availability and environmental challenges.

Based on Distributional Channel, the Global Cultured Meat Market is fragmented into Online Retail, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, and Others. The Online Retail segment dominates the market as the demand for meat is increasing continuously, the rapidly growing Online Retail business is increasing the sales and availability of Cultured meat Sausages, Burgers, Nuggets, Meatballs, Hotdogs, and others as well as a variety of cultured meat products are available in Online shopping, thereby, fueling the growth of the Global Cultured Meat market during the forecast period. Based on End-User, the Global Cultured Meat market is fragmented into Food Services and households. The Food Service segment accounts to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period owing to the major consumers of cultured meat associated with the food service industry. The food-service industry includes hotels, fast food restaurants, caterers, and others, which fuel the demand and growth of the Global Cultured Meat Market.

Geographically, the Global Cultured Meat market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle East & Africa (MEA). The North America segment accounts to hold the largest share in the market owing to the growing urbanization, rising purchasing power, expanding research and development activities, technological advancements, and availability of various international players across the region. The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 impacted negatively the growth of the Global Cultured Meat Market. Initially, the sales declined due to many productions being halted during the complete lockdown. However, now in the post-pandemic period the demand for cultured meat is set to increase owing to its similar properties to traditional meat but without sacrificing an animal and so the Global Cultured Meat Market is to recover from the slump during the forecast period. Moreover, people are more concerned about meat allergies, and the spread of viruses from animals, thereby, fueling the demand for lab-grown meat and increasing the growth of the Global Cultured Meat market during the forecast period.

BY PRODUCT (POULTRY, BEEF, DUCK, SEAFOOD, PORK, AND OTHERS),

BY APPLICATION (SAUSAGES, BURGERS, NUGGETS, MEATBALLS, HOTDOGS, AND OTHERS),

BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL (ONLINE RETAIL, CONVENIENCE STORES, SPECIALTY STORES, SUPERMARKETS/HYPERMARKETS, AND OTHERS),

BY END USER (FOOD SERVICES, AND HOUSEHOLD)

BY REGION (NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, ASIA-PACIFIC (APAC), LATIN AMERICA (LATAM), MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA (MEA)

The leading market players in the Global Cultured Meat market are Memphis Meats (US), SuperMeat (Israel), Aleph Farms Ltd (Israel), Future Meat Technologies Ltd (Israel), Finless Foods Inc. (US), Avant Meats Company Limited (China), Higher Steaks (UK), Seafuture Sustainable Biotech (Canada), Shiok Meats (Singapore), Lab farm Foods (US), Balletic Foods (US), Mission Barns (US), Meatable (Netherlands), MosaMeat BV, Redefine Meat and other prominent players. The Global Cultured Meat market is highly consolidated with the presence of multinational Food and beverages companies. These companies constantly launch a wide range of products with innovations to attract consumers and significantly invest in research and development activities to further innovate their offerings. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the Global Cultured Meat Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the Global Cultured Meat market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

