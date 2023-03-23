United States Energy Drink Market 2023 SWOT Analysis and Key Business Strategies by Leading Players

According to a recent study conducted by Report Ocean, the United States energy drink market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the period of 2022-2028. The growth of the market is attributed to changing lifestyle and increasing workload causing fatigue and burnouts among people. The report also cites increasing health consciousness among consumers and a shift from soft drinks and alcoholic beverages as driving factors for the market’s growth. However, negative health consequences due to overconsumption of energy drinks may hinder market growth.

Rising Launches Of New Products Is Presenting Lucrative Growth Opportunities To The United States Energy Drink Market

With the increasing demand for energy drinks in the United States, the companies are launching new products to exploit the market opportunities. The brands are launching new products with different flavors and ingredients to attract consumers. For instance, PepsiCo recently launched a new kind of energy drink called Rockstar Unplugged Energy Drink with sugar-free, calorie-free beverage along with hemp seed oil and B vitamins. Such product launches are providing new opportunities for market growth.

Increasing Popularity Of Online Sales Channels Is Driving The United States Energy Drink Market

The demand for energy drinks is witnessing significant growth through online stores such as Drizly, Amazon.com, My American Market, etc. This is presenting new growth opportunities for the United States energy drink market. The restrictions on the distribution channel and shortage of products in convenience stores and supermarkets/hypermarkets during the pandemic period prompted the consumers to shift towards online stores. Online stores are becoming hugely popular among the younger demographic, due to which the market is projected to grow during the forecast period.

United States Energy Drink Market – By Packaging Type

Based on packaging type, the United States energy drink market is segmented into bottles and cans. The cans segment accounts for the largest share in the United States energy drink market. Most energy drinks are carbonated, due to which cans are preferred since they are airtight, preserving their fizz. Moreover, cans are also made of aluminum, which makes the packaging light-weighted and convenient. This packaging type is also easy to recycle and saves energy since reusing recycled metals saves as much as 95% of the energy needed to make cans from virgin ores.

Segment-

BY PACKAGING TYPE (BOTTLES, CANS),

BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL (SUPERMARKETS/HYPERMARKETS, SPECIALTY STORES, CONVENIENCE STORES, ONLINE RETAIL STORES, OTHERS)

Impact of COVID-19 on United States Energy Drink Market

The United States energy drinks market registered significant growth over the COVID-19 pandemic period. The lockdown imposed by the country to curb the virus spread impeded people to stay indoors only and work from their homes. This negatively impacted their physical and mental health and people started witnessing frequent fatigue. The fitness clubs and gyms were also closed down. In all these situations, the health consciousness among people increased and the demand for energy and health products spiked among consumers to deal with severe burnouts and lethargy. This provided significant growth opportunities to the United States energy drink market.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the United States energy drink market are PepsiCo Inc., Nor-Cal Beverage Co. Inc., Monster Beverage Corporation, Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc., National Beverage Corp., Living Essentials Marketing LLC, Campbell Soup Co., Arizona Beverages, Red Bull GmbH, Amway Corp., and other prominent players.

The United States energy drink market is highly fragmented and competitive with the presence of many brands. The companies constantly launch new products with different flavors and attractive packaging to boost their sales. They also rely on advertising and marketing to create brand awareness among consumers.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the United States energy drink market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the United States energy drink market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

