Saudi Arabia Travel Insurance Market Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2031

Based on the information provided by Report Ocean, the Saudi Arabia travel insurance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The growth of the market is attributed to the expanding travel and tourism industry in the country, as well as the increasing frequency of travel by Saudis for various purposes, such as religious, business, and leisure. The high disposable income of the population is also a contributing factor. The expansion of trade and business with other countries is expected to further fuel the growth of the market. However, the lack of consumer awareness and a bad reputation of insurance claims may act as a hindrance to the growth of the market.

Launch Of Insurance Plans Covering Covid-19 Infection Risk Is Presenting Growth Opportunities To The Market

Post the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, the travel insurance providers are now including coronavirus infection risks in their insurance product. These products provide coverage to its customers traveling abroad to ensure smooth access to appropriate healthcare by insureds who are infected with COVID-19 during their travel abroad. The Saudi Central Bank and the Council of Cooperative Health Insurance has already provided approval to these insurance products that include benefits to cover Coronavirus. This is anticipated to present lucrative growth opportunities to the Saudi Arabia travel insurance market.

High Cost Of Medical Treatment Overseas Is Driving The Saudi Arabia Travel Insurance Market

The Saudi travelers may experience some unforeseen or unfortunate events such as accidents or episodes of chronic illnesses during their domestic or overseas trips. This may increase a financial burden during the tour, especially if they are traveling to the United States since it has the most expensive healthcare system in the world. A visit to a medical consultation or general practitioner may cost hundreds of dollars. A stay at the hospital may further burden the finances. Therefore, travelers are being advised to opt for travel insurances, which is driving the overall market growth.

Saudi Arabia Travel Insurance Market – By Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channel, the Saudi Arabia travel insurance market is segmented into insurance intermediaries, insurance companies, banks, insurance brokers, and insurance aggregators. The insurance intermediaries account for the largest market share. Individual agents, corporate agents, including banks and brokers come under this segment. Most insurance seekers, especially first-timers, often look for the safest option to buy travel insurance that has higher chances of claims. Therefore, they generally opt for these insurance intermediaries, which drives its market growth.

Segment-

BY INSURANCE COVER (SINGLE-TRIP TRAVEL INSURANCE, ANNUAL MULTI-TRIP TRAVEL INSURANCE, LONG-STAY TRAVEL INSURANCE),

BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL (INSURANCE INTERMEDIARIES, INSURANCE COMPANIES, BANKS, INSURANCE BROKERS, INSURANCE AGGREGATORS),

BY END USER (SENIOR CITIZENS, EDUCATION TRAVELERS, BUSINESS TRAVELERS, FAMILY TRAVELERS, OTHERS)

Impact of COVID-19 on Saudi Arabia Travel Insurance Market

The Saudi Arabia travel insurance market was negatively impacted by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. This is because the travel and tourism sector is the worst affected industry in the country. The citizens were advised to postpone and cancel their travel plans, both domestic and international. The airports were closed for foreign visitors as well of the risk of COVID-19 transmission. All business and religious trips were also barred during this period to prevent the chances of community spread. This resulted in a significant decline in the demand for travel insurance among Saudi citizens, incurring huge losses to travel insurance companies and providers.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the Saudi Arabia travel insurance market are Company for Cooperative Insurance (Tawuniya), Al Rajhi Takaful Insurance, Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co, Travel Guard, Mediterranean and Gulf Cooperative Insurance and Reinsurance Company (MEDGULF), Allianz SE, Bupa Arabia, Malath Cooperative Insurance Co., Saudi Arabian Cooperative, Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co, Al Etihad Cooperative Insurance Co SJSC, and other prominent players.

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of various public and private insurance providers. The companies launch new insurance policies and plans that suit various different needs of travelers. They also offer customized travel insurance policies to boost their sales. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the Saudi Arabia travel insurance market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the Saudi Arabia travel insurance market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

