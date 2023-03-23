Alexa
Taiwan Marines simulate enemy landing on beach

Thursday drills take place on 'red beach' where large-scale invasion possible

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/23 14:07
AAV7 amphibious vehicles simulate enemy forces landing on a Taoyuan beach Thursday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Marine Corps sent amphibious vehicles to a beach in Taoyuan City Thursday (March 23) to simulate an attempt by the enemy to land its forces.

The drills were the latest in a nationwide series designed to counter an invasion of Taiwan, as China continues to fly jets and sail ships close to the country. Military experts identified the lack of suitable landing sites as one of Taiwan’s major advantages if China decided to attack.

While past exercises centered on the mouth of the Tamsui River, Taipei Port, and the beaches of Bali District in New Taipei City, on Thursday, the AAV7 amphibious vehicles rolled across a beach in Zhuwei, Taoyuan City.

The military counts the area as a “red beach,” meaning it is convenient for the enemy to use for a large-scale landing effort, CNA reported. The beach is located a mere 5 kilometers from the country’s main gateway, Taoyuan International Airport.

A Navy tank landing ship appeared off Zhuwei before dawn Thursday, with three AAV7 amphibious vehicles setting off at 8 a.m., representing the start of the invasion by the “red army.” However, as they reached the beach, they were met by soldiers from the “blue army” setting off smoke bombs to disrupt visibility.

Some “red army” soldiers managed to break through the defenses and reach urban areas, where the exercises for the “blue army” included replacing tires on armored vehicles.
