Vital signs monitoring devices Market Size, Latest Trends, Key Players, Revenue, Report, and Forecast 2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Vital signs monitoring devices industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Vital signs monitoring devices industry.

The global vital signs monitoring devices market held a market value of USD 4,960.0 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 8,126.0 Million by the year 2030. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The vital signs monitoring devices industry is projected to grow at a substantial rate owing to the increasing incidences of chronic and acute diseases, and the rising innovations in area. Moreover, the rising elderly population around the globe contributes substantially towards the rise in the growth rate of the vital signs monitoring devices market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the geriatric population worldwide (aged 60 years and above) is projected to reach around 2 Billion by 2050. Thus, such actions contribute towards the growth rate. The increasing launches of novel devices and its cost effectiveness is also boosting the market growth. The increasing product launches is a lucrative opportunity for the market growth, and is anticipated to contribute significantly for the growth of the vital signs monitoring devices marketspace.

However, the market is likely to be negatively influenced by the high availability of alternative vital signs monitoring devices. Furthermore, the competitive pricing models is also expected to hinder the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing incidence rate of chronic diseases

The increasing incidence rates and prevalence of diseases such as CVD, neurological disorders, and cancer are creating huge demand for the adoption of vital signs monitoring systems which in turn increases the demand for advanced system which allows healthcare provider to decrease the time taken and assist in providing treatment at an appropriate time. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, the major diseases that lead to the most deaths from noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) are cardiovascular diseases, cancers, respiratory diseases and diabetes, accounting for more than 80% of all premature NCD deaths. Thus, such statistics aid the demand and growth of the market.

Technological advancement and innovation of new devices

The increase in point of care devices that are accessible to patients from all age groups is driving the market growth. For instance, in April 2021, A&D Company launched a new product in response to the international standard ISO80369 series, home-use brachial blood pressure monitor “A & D Plus series ?. Thus, such innovative product launches propel the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global vital signs monitoring devices market is segmented into measuring parameters, application, form factor and end user.

By Measuring Parameters,

? Oxygen

? Blood Pressure

? Temperature

? ECG

? Carbon dioxide

? Respiratory

? Heart Rate

? Blood Glucose

? Cardiac output

? Others

The oxygen segment is projected to hold the highest growth rate of 7% over the forecast period. Moreover, the blood pressure segment held the largest market share of more than 25% in 2021. In addition to that, the ECG segment is estimated to cross the mark of USD 1,000 Million revenue by 2028.

By Application,

? Intensive Care

? Veterinary

? Ambulatory

? Emergency

? Clinical

? Transport

? Anesthesia

? Others

The intensive care segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.7% owing to the increased applications of vital sign monitors in this setting. In addition to that, the ambulatory segment is estimated to hold an opportunity of more than USD 700 Million during 2021 to 2030. Moreover, the transport segment is projected to cross the mark of USD 500 Million revenue by 2024.

By Form Factor,

? Portable

o Handheld

o Wearable

? Compact (Tabletop)

? Modular

? Floor standing

? Tunnel

The portable segment held the largest market share of more than 30% in 2021, whereas the modular segment is projected to hold an opportunity of more than USD 750 Million during 2021-2030.

By End User,

? Hospitals

? Clinics

? Ambulatory Centers

? Home Healthcare

? Veterinary Clinics

The ambulatory centers segment held the highest growth rate of 6.6% over the forecast period owing to the rise in ambulatory services, and the usage of top-notch vital sign monitors in ambulances.

Regional Overview

By region, the global vital signs monitoring devices market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The North America region held the largest market share of more than 35% owing to the increasing strategic as well as research developments by the companies operating in the marketspace. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow steadily owing to the increasing population in countries like China and India. The European region is anticipated to grow at a steady rate owing to the rising awareness regarding newer launches. Moreover, the Middle Eastern and African region is also expected to grow at a substantial rate.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players operating in the global vital signs monitoring devices market include A&D Company Ltd., Clarity Medical Pvt. Ltd., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd, DRE Inc., GE Healthcare, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corporation, Mediaid, Inc., Medtronic plc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Nonin Medical Inc., Omron Healthcare, Smiths Group plc., SunTech Medical, Inc.

The prominent four players in the market hold approximately 15% of the market share. These market players are investing in collaborations, product launches, mergers, acquisitions, expansions, in order to produce a competitive edge against their counterparts. For instance, in December 2021, Philips received FDA 510(k) clearance for its most advanced acute patient monitors. Philips Patient Monitors IntelliVue MX750 and IntelliVue MX850 pair with advanced software and services to offer clinical decision support.

The global vital signs monitoring devices market report provides insights on the below pointers:

? Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

? Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

? Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

? Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global vital signs monitoring devices market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

? Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

? Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various metals and other components used in the manufacturing of vital signs monitoring devices products

? Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in vital signs monitoring devices tools

