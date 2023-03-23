Dermal Fillers Treatment Market Size, Trends, Growth Status, Share, Research, and Forecast 2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Dermal Fillers Treatment industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Dermal Fillers Treatment industry.

The global dermal fillers treatment market held a market value of USD 3,485.6 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 7,470.8 Million by the year 2030. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 9.53% during the forecast period. Moreover, the market held a volume of 875.4 thousand tons in 2021.

The dermal fillers treatment industry is projected to grow at a substantial rate owing to the increasing inclination towards cosmetic procedures. The rise in skincare clinics, as well as wellness centre numbers boosts the growth rate of the industry. The surge in medical tourism and medical aesthetics is fueling the growth of dermal fillers treatment market. For instance, the Girl Scouts Research Institute mentioned that nearly half of girls ages 13 to 17 wish they were as skinny as the models in fashion magazines.

However, the market is likely to be negatively influenced by the side effects of the products. Furthermore, the competitive pricing models is also expected to hinder the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Increase in number of cosmetic procedures

The rising number of medical aesthetic procedures contributes heavily towards the growth rate. According to the statistics by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the highest amount of aesthetic and plastic surgeries in Europe are performed in Germany, France, Italy respectively. Such an increase in aesthetic as well as plastic surgical procedures contributes substantially towards the growth rate of the market.

Growing influence of celebrities among young population

The rising influence of celebrities on teenage and youth around the world indirectly leads to the demand of dermal fillers and other cosmetic procedures. For instance, the Today Show and Aol.com conducted an Ideal to Real body image survey which stated that 80 percent of teen girls compare themselves to celebrity images and almost half of the girls stated that the celebrity images make them feel dissatisfied with their appearance. Appearance is among teenagers? top concerns. Author Lisa Bloom revealed in her book, Think: Straight Talk for Women to Stay Smart in a Dumbed-Down World, revealed that 25% of the young American women would rather win America?s Next Top Model than the Nobel Peace Prize.

Segments Overview:

The global dermal fillers treatment market is segmented into material, product, application, and end user.

By Material

o Hyaluronic Acid

o Calcium Hydroxylapatite

o Poly-L-lactic Acid

o PMMA (Polymethyl methacrylate)

o Collagen Fillers

o Fat Fillers

o Others

The hyaluronic acid segment held more than 70% of the market share in 2021. The fat fillers segment is anticipated to grow at a highest rate of 9.26%.

By Product

o Biodegradable

o Non-Biodegradable

The biodegradable is projected to hold an opportunity of more than USD 3,000 Million during 2022 to 2030.

By Application

o Scar Treatment

o Wrinkle Correction Treatment

o Lip Enhancement

o Restoration of Volume/ Fullness

o Preorbital Treatment

o Others

The wrinkle correction treatment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.12% owing to the high use of dermal fillers in this type of treatment.

By End User

o Specialty & Dermatology Clinics

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Others

The specialty and dermatology clinics held the largest market share of more than 60% in 2021 owing to the increasing awareness and conduct of aesthetic procedures in derma clinics.

Regional Overview

By region, the global dermal fillers treatment market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The North American market is expected to grow at an opportunity of more than USD 1,600 Million during 2022 to 2030. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow steadily owing to the increasing population in countries like China and India, and the rising inclination of medical tourism in Vietnam, Korea, and other Pacific countries. The European region is anticipated to grow at a steady rate owing to the rising awareness regarding newer launches. Moreover, the Middle Eastern and African region is also expected to grow at a substantial rate.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players operating in the global dermal fillers treatment market include Revance Therapeutics, Inc., Allergan (AbbVie, Inc.), Merz Pharma, Sinclair Pharma, Galderma, Bioplus Co., Ltd., SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers Ltd., Bioxis Pharmaceuticals, DR. Korman, Suneva Medical, Prollenium Medical Technologies, LG Chem Ltd., Anika Therapeutics, Inc., and others.

The prominent four players in the market hold approximately 30% of the market share. These market players are investing in collaborations, product launches, mergers, acquisitions, expansions, in order to produce a competitive edge against their counterparts. For instance, in February 2020, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., acquired Arthrosurface, a privately held provider of joint surface and preservation solutions for active patients.

