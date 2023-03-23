Japan Bioanalytical Testing Service Market Size, Demand, Share, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, and Forecast 2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Japan Bioanalytical Testing Service industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Japan Bioanalytical Testing Service industry.

The Japan bioanalytical testing service market held a market value of USD 73.6 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,363.8 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 38.3% during the forecast period.

The bioanalytical testing service industry is mounting steadily due to the rising demand for biosimilars, enhanced application of such services in medical industry, surge in incorporation of international players in the Japan market, boosting strategic activities by the prominent players. The rising standards and regulatory framework constitute streamlining the testing services process. The primary regulatory guidance includes the International Conference on Harmonisation (ICH) guidance Q2(R1) Validation of Analytical Procedures: Text and Methodology. Moreover, the FDA Guidance on Analytical Procedures and Methods Validation for Drugs and Biologics serves as a complement to ICH Q2(R1).

On the other hand, limited access, know-how, and software validation glitches is expected to hinder the growth of the bioanalytical testing service industry in Japan.

Growth Influencers:

Rising adoption of the Quality by Design approach

Quality by design (QbD) boosts the pharmaceutical market to utilize risk management as well as science-based manufacturing principles to advance process and product understanding, assuring the quality of the product. QbD is widely promoted by ICH. QbD ensures effective drug supply, and improved quality of manufacturing performance. The concept is based on the principle of continuous improvement and the rising need for organizations to increase their understanding of products. In light of this, this methodology permits firms to continuously improve their development strategies and make on-going adaptations. Thus, this propels the market growth.

Growing prevalence of infectious diseases

The major emerging as well as re-emerging infectious diseases, including mosquito-borne infectious diseases, respiratory infectious diseases, tick-borne infectious diseases, viral hemorrhagic fever, are on a rise in Japan. Several research studies have studies infectious diseases in Japan from the last 20 years and have noted that there are many infectious diseases that the country is susceptible to.

Segments Overview:

The Japan bioanalytical testing service market is segmented into test type, molecule type, application, and end user.

By Test Type

? Cell-based Assays

o Bacterial cell-based assays

o Viral cell-based assays

? Virology Testing

o In Vitro Virology Testing

o In Vivo Virology Testing

? Species-specific Viral PCR Assays

? Method Development Optimization and Validation

? Serology, Immunogenicity, and Neutralizing Antibodies

? Biomarker Assays

o LBA/LC-MS/MS

? Pharmacokinetic Testing

? Others

The cell-based assays segment held the largest market share of more than 20% in 2021. Moreover, the serology, immunogenicity, and neutralizing antibodies segment is likely to hold the highest CAGR of 13.5% over the predicted period.

By Molecule Type

? Small Molecule Bioanalysis

? Large Molecule Bioanalysis

? Others

The small molecule bioanalysis segment is projected to hold the highest CAGR of 11.93% owing to the increasing applications.

By Application

? Oncology

? Neurology

? Infectious Diseases

? Gastroenterology

? Cardiology

? Others

The oncology segment held the largest market share of more than 50% in 2021 due to the increasing cancer cases across the world. The gastroenterology segment is estimated to cross the mark of USD 10 Million by 2028.

By End User

? Pharma & Biotechnology Companies

? Contract Research Organizations

? Others

The pharma & biotechnology companies segment is projected to hold an opportunity of USD 50 Million during 2022 to 2030.

Country Overview

The Japan bioanalytical testing service industry is likely to foster generously during the forecast period owing to the growing strategic developments by the companies operating in the marketspace. Also, the increasing research in QbD is also supporting the growth. For instance, the design of experiments (DOE) are beneficial to classify the influence of vital interactions. When critical factors can be identified in advance, it is easier to perform risk mitigation actions coupled with avoiding rejection of batches. In addition to that, DOE is supportably used to find optimal process conditions and outline limits for numerous process parameters. Thus, such high-quality work for its Japanese customers drives the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Japan bioanalytical testing service market include WuXi AppTec, Medpace, Eurofins Scientific, PRA HEALTH SCIENCES (Takeda), ICON plc, inVentiv Health, Intertek Group, IQVIA, Medpace, Laboratory Corporation of America, PPD, Inc., SGS SA, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Syneos Health, among others.

The key four players in the market hold approximately 40% of the market share. These players are involved in expansion strategies and acquisitions to sustain in the industry. For instance, in June 2021, Q2 Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of IQVIA, expanded its laboratory and operational capabilities at its Alba Campus in Livingston, Scotland.

The Japan bioanalytical testing service market report provides insights on the below pointers:

? Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

? Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

? Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

? Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the Japan Bioanalytical testing service market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

? Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

? Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various components used in the manufacturing

? Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in bioanalytical testing service

? Advancement in Bioanalytical Techniques for Biotherapeutics

