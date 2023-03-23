COPD & Asthma Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market Size, Opportunities, Share, Leading Players, Revenue and Forecast 2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the COPD & Asthma Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the COPD & Asthma Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices industry.

The global COPD & asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices market held a market value of USD 6,696.41 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 13,971.38 million by the year 2030. The market is likely to register a CAGR of 8.45% during the forecast period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS315

In addition to that, the market volume is estimated to account for 88.45 million units in 2021, with a growth rate of 6.18% over the anticipated period.

With ever-increasing burden of diseases, coupled with the pandemic outbreak, the demand for asthma and COPD monitoring and diagnostic devices has been tremendously rising. Moreover, the exposure to environment pollution is also a factor boosting the demand. Furthermore, the portability of the drug delivery devices and the technological advancements drive the growth of the industry.

On the other hand, the strict regulatory framework hinders the growth of the industry.

In addition to that, the high cost of the device is another factor hampering the preference rate of the COPD and asthma monitoring and diagnostic devices. Moreover, the product recalls also hinder the growth rate of the industry. For instance, in August 2022, Philips expanded an earlier announced recall of respiratory machines toa total of 1,700 devices globally owing toa possible contamination of a plastic component with a non-compatible material.

Growth Influencers:

Portability of the Drug Delivery Devices

The prominent players in the market are focusing on developing drug delivery devices that are portable, disposable, and provides other benefits. For instance, in September 2021, BreatheSuite received FDA 510 (k) clearance for its BreatheSuite metered-dose inhaler (MDI) V1 device. BreatheSuite designed the device to turn existing MDIs into smart inhalers by automatically monitoring and offering feedback on inhaler adherence and technique for people with asthma and COPD. It constitutes a disposable, battery-powered, portable MDI add-on and a mobile application based on behaviour change strategies. Thus, such new releases boost the growth rate of the market.

Increase in population of active smokers

The rise in active smoker population drives the growth rate of the COPD and asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices industry. For instance, cigarette smoking prevails as the leading cause of preventable disease, and death in the United States, and the Office on Smoking and Health, National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion mentions that it accounts for more than 480,000 deaths every year. Thus, such high statistics boost the demand in the market.

Segments Overview:

The global COPD & asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices market is segmented into product type, indication, and end user.

By Product Type,

? Diagnostic Devices

o Spirometers

o Electrocardiograms

o FeNO Test analyzer

o Arterial blood gas analyzer (ABG)

o Polysomnography devices

o Peak flow meters

o Others

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS315

? Monitoring Devices

o Pulse oximeters

o Capnographs

o Asthma monitors

o Portable tabletop pulse oximeter

o Wearable devices

o Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR)

o Others

? Consumables & Accessories

o Masks

o Spirometry accessories

o Polysomnography accessories

o Peak flow meter accessories

o Pulse oximeter sensors

o Capnography accessories

o Gas analyzer accessories

o Others

The diagnostic devices segment held the major share of more than 60% in 2021.

By Indication,

? Asthma

? COPD

The COPD segment held the largest growth of 6.29% in 2021 owing to the increasing usage of diagnostic devices for COPD disease.

By End User,

? Hospitals and clinics

? Home care settings

? Others

The hospitals and clinics segment held the highest market share of more than 60% in 2021, with the highest growth rate of 8.76%.

Regional Overview

By region, the global COPD & asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The North American market for COPD and asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices held the largest market share of more than 25% in 2020. The regional market held a revenue of USD 6,696.4 million. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific industry for COPD and asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices grew at the fastest growth rate of 9.14% over the anticipated period.

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS315

The Middle Eastern and African market for COPD & asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices is also growing at a substantial rate due to the increasing strategic alliances.

Competitive Landscape

The chief companies operating in the global COPD & asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices market include Vyaire Medical, Smiths Medical, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Masimo Corporation, Medtronic plc, Invacare Corporation, Becton Dickinson & Company, and Getinge AB, among many others. the top ten players hold around 65% of the overall market share. The key market players are investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers and expansions to sustain in the market. For instance, in December 2020, Philips Engineering Solutions, and a Dutch company, Gilbert Technologies, announced their work to turn their proprietary soft mist technology into a first-of-a-kind medical inhaler device, which has the potential to improve treatment effectiveness for patients and reduce medical costs.

The global COPD & asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices market report provides insights on the below pointers:

? Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

? Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

? Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

? Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global COPD & asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

? Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

? Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various metals and other components used in the manufacturing of COPD & asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices

? Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in COPD & asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices, cost analysis of COPD & asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS315

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com