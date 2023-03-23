UK Medical Compression Garments Market Size, Demand, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Overview, and Forecast 2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the UK Medical Compression Garments industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the UK Medical Compression Garments industry.

The UK medical compression garments market held a market value of USD 150.27 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 238.66 million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Moreover, the market volume is accounted to grow at the rate of 4.6% over the anticipated period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS333

The rising sports activities and the increasing inclination of people to engage in sports create substantial demand for supportive garments and medical compression garments. Moreover, the rising incidence of sports accidents and injuries fuel the demand for medical compression garments over the historic period.

The increasing number of wounds intricates the demand for compression garments in the country. For instance, according to Wounds UK, during the period 2012-13 to 2017-18, a 71% increase in the annual prevalence of wounds from 2.2 million to 3.8 million, with the largest increase related to acute wound types (80%) was observed. Thus, this boosts the market growth for medical compression garments in the UK.

On the other hand, the concern regarding skin issues, breakouts, allergies, is a restrictive factor for medical compression garments market. In addition to that, body fitting issues post usage is also hindering the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Rise in sports activities in U.K.

The rise in sports activities aid the increased demand for medical compression and support garments. According to a survey done by Strava, the UK came out on top as the world?s most active nation, with an increase of 82% in outdoor activity, compared to a 45% increase in Germany and a 28% increase in the US in the year 2020. In the UK, 17% of the adult population is on the platform, and in total there are more than nine million UK athletes on Strava. Thus, such statistics create high demand for medical compression garments in the country.

Advancements in compression fabrication technology

The technological advancements aid the growth rate of the market by increasing demand. For instance, in July 2020, the Compression Closet, a virtual compression closet for lymphedema therapists, expanded with new products to its inventory. These products included Sigvaris CompreShort Capri, which is supportive to mild compression for truncal or abdominal Edema. The CompreShort Capri is made with a soft, breathable fabric that reduces moisture containment. Thus, the rising availability of many such advanced products aid the growth of the market.

Segments Overview:

The UK medical compression garments market is segmented into product, class, application, and end user.

By Product,

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS333

? Upper Compression Garments

? Lower Compression Garments

? Anti-embolism Stockings

? Others

The upper compression garments segment held the largest market share of more than 40% in 2021, whereas the lower compression garments is expected to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 6% over the anticipated period.

By Class,

? Class 1 (14-17 mmHg)

? Class 2 (18-24 mmHg)

? Class 3 (25-35 mmHg)

The class 1 segment is projected to hold an opportunity of more than USD 35 million during 2022 to 2030.

By Application,

? Varicose Vein

? Deep Vein Thrombosis

? Wound Care

? Burns

? Oncology

? Others

The varicose vein segment is likely to hold the highest growth rate of 6.1% owing to the rising incidence and prevalence rates of this disorder. Davies?s review from 2019 states that the trends of varicose vein case rates of 51.9 cases per 1,000 women and 39.4 cases per 1,000 men. Moreover, globally, the incidence of varicose veins varies between 10% and 60%.

In addition to that, the deep vein thrombosis segment is projected to cross USD 50 million market value by 2023.

By End User,

? Hospitals

? Clinics

? Ambulatory Surgical Centres

? Others

The hospitals segment held the largest market share of more than 40% in 2021.

Country Overview

The UK industry for medical compression garments is increasing at a steady rate owing to the rising chronic wound diseases, varicose veins incidence rates, as well as the rising sports injuries in the country. For instance, according to the statistics published by the Children’s Burns Trust, a registered charity in England and Wales, on an average, 110 children per day are seen in emergency departments with burn injuries. Moreover, the average cost to the NHS for a major burn is 1,68,155 pounds (USD 1,98,973.61). Thus, such high statistics push the market growth.

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS333

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the UK medical compression garments market include Bio Compression Systems, 3M Company, Cardinal Health, Eurosurgical, Essity AB, Judd Medical, LIPOELASTIC, Juzo, Medasun Medical, Sigvaris (Switzerland), Medi GmbH and Co. Kg, Smith and Nephew Plc., among others.

The major four players in the market hold more than 35% of the market share. These market players are investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to create a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in July 2021, Essity acquired ABIGO Medical, a Swedish medical solutions company operating in wound care.

The UK medical compression garments market report provides insights on the below pointers:

? Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

? Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

? Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

? Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the UK medical compression garments market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

? Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

? Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various types and other components used in the manufacturing of medical compression garments

? Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various medical compression garments materials, cost analysis of medical compression garments materials, Unit Cost Analysis of medical compression garments materials

? Epidemiology of Deep Vein Thrombosis & VTE in UK

? Quality Standards: VTE Prevention

? Estimated Compression Garment Usage-Based on Various Factors

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS333

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com