Medical Device Packaging Market Size, Share, Trends, Top Players, Revenue Opportunity and Forecast 2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Medical Device Packaging industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Medical Device Packaging industry.

The global medical device packaging market held a market value of USD 28.15 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 50.33 billion by the year 2030. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 6.88% during the forecast period. The market volume was registered at 21.36 million tons in 2021, with a growth rate of around 6.38% over the anticipated period.

The medical device packaging industry is likely to grow at an extensive rate owing to the increasing awareness and increasing investments by the chief players in the medical device packaging industry. In addition to that, the growing need for lightweight bottles by consumers is another factor increasing preference rates. Moreover, the rising preference rates and applications of packaged medical products in contract packaging and manufacturing fuels the growth rate of the market significantly.

On the other hand, the medical device packaging business is likely to get hindered by the stringent regulations. The strict norms levied make it difficult for players to enter the market. The rising initiatives and guidelines set by public and private agencies indirectly lead to the increase in costs involved in the industry.

For instance, several associations such as China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), Center for Medical Device Evaluation (CMDE), General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection, and Quarantine (AQSIQ), and other intelligence services, coupled with the government, are involved in setting different policies and reforms. Such a strategy hinders the path of entry for the new entrants in the market.

Growth Influencers:

Growing Need for Lightweight Pharma Bottles by Consumers

With ever-increasing consumer preferences, the requirement for lightweight bottles in healthcare is drastically increasing. The benefits of easier handling, less traveling constraints, and the rising sustainability of such bottles is fueling the demand, and increasing the growth rate of the market for medical device packaging.

Increasing Investments in Packaging Capabilities

The prominent players operating in the market are keen on creating breakthrough innovations in the medical device packaging and recycling capabilities. For instance, in August 2021, Amcor announced its plans to build two new state-of-the-art innovation centers. The new facilities in Ghent, Belgium, and Jiangyin, Global, will welcome customers as of mid-2022, with full build-out over the next two years. The total investment is expected to be approximately USD 35 million. Moreover, in September 2020, Amcor announced membership of the Digital Watermarks Initiative HolyGrail 2.0, which brings together over 85 companies and organisations across the packaging value chain. With such measures, the market for medical device packaging is sure to grow in the forecast period.

Segments Overview:

The global medical device packaging market is segmented into product type, application, material type, packaging type, and end user.

By Product Type,

? Pouches

? Clamshell Packs

? Boxes

? Bags

? Blisters

? Cartons

? Trays

? Others

The pouches segment holds an opportunity of more than USD 4.5 billion over the period of 2022 to 2030. Moreover, the bags segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.90% over the anticipated period.

By Application,

? Sterile Packaging

? Non-Sterile Packaging

The non-sterile packaging segment held more than 65% of the market share in 2021.

By Material Type,

? Plastic

? Paper & Paperboard

? Foils

? Glass

? Others

The plastic segment will cross the mark of USD 20 billion market revenue by 2030.

By Packaging Type,

? Primary

? Secondary

? Tertiary

The primary segment held the largest market share of more than 40% in 2021.

By End User,

? Manufacturers (OEMs)

? Contract Packaging

? Retail Pharmacy

? Institutional Pharmacy

The manufacturers dominated the market in 2021 in terms of revenue by holding more than USD 11 billion.

Regional Overview

The global medical device packaging market is expected to grow expansively during the forecast period due to the rising strategic expansions by the companies functioning in the industry. The market based on region, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

The North American market for medical device packaging was the largest market holding a share of more than 30% in 2021. Moreover, the North American market held the revenue of USD 9.87 billion in the same year.

The Asia Pacific industry for medical device packaging was estimated to be the fastest growing with a CAGR of more than 7% over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players operating in the global medical device packaging market include WestRock, 3M, Amcor plc, DuPont, Sonoco, CCL, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Berry Global Inc., Constantia Flexibles, Kl?ckner Pentaplast,and others.

The major ten players in the market hold approximately 70% of the total market share. These market players are investing in joint ventures, product launches, mergers, expansions. In May 2020, Chengdu PUTH Medical got accredited with Registration Certificate for disposable medical masks, medical device production license, and CE declaration of conformity.

