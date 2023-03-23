Absorbable Heart Stent Market Size, Upcoming Trends, Prominent Players, Revenue, Share and Forecast 2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Absorbable Heart Stent industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Absorbable Heart Stent industry.

Global absorbable heart stent market is expected to reach $671.3 million by 2030, up from $285.58 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 2022?2030.

The demand for absorbable heart stents is growing rapidly as more and more patients are looking for a less invasive way to treat their heart conditions. Absorbable stents are made of a biodegradable material that dissolves over time, leaving behind healthy tissue. This type of stent is becoming increasingly popular because it eliminates the need for repeat procedures and reduces the risk of complications. There are a number of factors driving the growth of the absorbable stent market. Firstly, the aging population is increasingly at risk of developing heart disease, and they are also more likely to seek out less invasive treatment options. Secondly, advances in technology have made it possible to manufacture absorbable stents with greater precision, resulting in better clinical outcomes. Finally, an increasing number of insurance companies are covering the cost of absorbable stents, making them more accessible to patients.

Market Dynamics Drivers

? There are several key factors that are driving demand for absorbable heart stents. One of the most important is the fact that they are much less likely to cause a second procedure, which is often required with traditional stents. Additionally, patients who receive absorbable stents also experience reduced rates of re-stenosis (narrowing of the arteries). This is because the stent degrades over time, leaving behind healthy tissue.

? Another key factor driving demand for absorbable heart stents is the fact that they are associated with a lower risk of blood clots. This is because there is no metal exposed to blood flow once the stent has degraded. Additionally, patients who receive an absorbable stent typically have a shorter hospital stay and faster recovery time.

? There are many other factors that contribute to the growing demand for absorbable heart stents, including their potential to reduce atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries) and improve patient outcomes. As more research is conducted on these devices, it is likely that even more benefits will be discovered. For now, these key factors make absorbable heart stents an attractive option for many patients undergoing cardiac procedures.

Restraints

High Cost and Lack of Long-Term Data

The main factor hampering demand for absorbable heart stents is their high cost. In addition, the lack of long-term data on their efficacy and safety is another key concern among physicians. While there are some ongoing clinical trials evaluating the long-term effects of these devices, the results are not yet available. Another issue is that some patients may not be suitable candidates for this technology due to their individual anatomy or other factors. Finally, there is some concern that absorbable stents may not provide as durable support as non-absorbable stents and may therefore be associated with an increased risk of re-stenosis or restenosis. This potential complication could further limit their utility in the eyes of many interventional cardiologists.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market with market share of more than 35%. The region generated a revenue of $111.82 million in 2021 due to the availability of advanced technology and favorable reimbursement policies. Europe and North America is also expected to see strong growth as patient awareness about absorbable stents increases.

As the Asia Pacific region continues to experience rapid economic growth, the demand for medical devices and treatments is also on the rise. Among these devices, absorbable heart stents are becoming increasingly popular due to their ability to dissolve naturally within the body after a period of time.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for absorbable heart stents over the next few years, due to the growing popularity of these devices and the increasing availability of affordable treatments. We attribute the growth of the Asia Pacific absorbable heart stent market to a number of factors, including the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the region, the growing aging population, and the availability of reimbursement policies for procedures using these devices.

Despite the strong growth forecast for the Asia Pacific market, we note that there are some challenges that could impede progress, such as a lack of awareness about absorbable heart stents among physicians and patients, and concerns about their long-term efficacy.

Segmental Analysis

By Material

By material, the global absorbable heart stent market is dominated by polymer stents. The segment is projected to surpass the valuation of $480 million by 2030. Recent advancements in the field of medical device engineering have led to the development of absorbable heart stents made from biodegradable polymers. These devices are designed to be permanently implanted in the body and slowly degrade over time, resulting in minimal long-term side effects. Polymers are the most preferred material for absorbable heart stents manufacturing due to their excellent biocompatibility, low thrombogenicity and good mechanical properties. Polymers can be easily processed into different shapes and sizes, which makes them ideal for manufacturing absorbable heart stents. In addition, polymers are also relatively inexpensive when compared to other materials such as metals.

By Application

By application, coronary artery disease segment is holding highest share of the absorbable heart stent market. It is expected to generate revenue of around $530 million by 2030.

The rising incidence of CAD is resulting in high demand for absorbable heart stents for both treatment and preventive purposes. In addition, the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures is fueling market growth. Coronary artery disease (CAD) is the leading cause of death in the United States. Approximately one in every four deaths in the US is caused by CAD. The prevalence of CAD is highest in adults aged 65 years and older, and the risk of developing CAD increases with age. CAD is also more common in men than in women.

Absorbable heart stents are devices that are implanted in the coronary arteries to open them up and improve blood flow to the heart. They are made from materials that slowly dissolve over time, so they do not need to be removed.

By End Users

By end users, hospitals and clinics segment is leading the global absorbable heart stent market and is also growing at a CAGR of 12.25%.

Hospitals and clinics around the world are starting to use absorbable heart stents in an effort to provide better care for patients with heart conditions. These stents are made of a material that slowly dissolves over time, which eliminates the need for surgery to remove the device. This is a significant advancement in the treatment of heart disease, and it is hoped that absorbable stents will improve the quality of life for many patients.

Absorbable heart stents are in high demand at hospitals and clinics due to their many benefits. These stents are made of a biodegradable material that dissolves over time, meaning that they do not need to be removed after implantation like traditional stents. This can save both the patient and hospital time and money. Additionally, absorbable stents are less likely to cause infection or other complications. They are also being studied for their potential to reduce restenosis (reclogging of arteries). As hospitals and clinics strive to provide the best possible care for their patients, absorbable heart stents will continue to play an important role.

By Absorption Rate

By absorption rate, fast absorption rate to continue holding over 70% share of the global absorbable heart stent market.

Top Players in Global Absorbable Heart Stent Market

? Abbott Laboratories

? Arterial Remodeling Technologies

? B. Braun Melsungen AG

? Biotronik

? Boston Scientific Corporation

? Elixir Medical Corporation

? Kyoto Medical Planning

? Medtronic

? Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd

? Reva MedicalTerumo Medical Corporation

? Terumo BCT Inc

? Lepu Medical Technology Co.

? Other Players

Segment Overview

? By Material

o Metallic Stents

o Polymer Stents

? By Absorption Rate

o Slow absorption rate

o Fast absorption rate

? By Application

o Coronary Artery Disease

o Peripheral Artery Disease

? By End User

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Cardiovascular Centers

o Research Institutes & Organizations

o Others

? By Region

o North America

o Europe

o Asia Pacific

o Middle East & Africa

o South America

