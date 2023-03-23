Arsenic found in oyster meat from Vietnam

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Dangerous levels of poisonous inorganic arsenic were found in two batches of fresh oyster meat imported from Vietnam, according to Taiwan’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The contaminated seafood, weighing 3,726 kilograms and 3,060 kgs in respective batches, was declared at customs last month. One batch was found to contain inorganic arsenic doubling the allowed levels and the other five times above the safety standards, the FDA said in notices on Tuesday (March 21).

They were either returned or destroyed, said the FDA. The amount of the carcinogen permitted in foods is 0.5 mg/kg, pursuant to the Sanitation Standard for Contaminants and Toxins in Food (食品中污染物質及毒素衛生標準).

This is the first time the metalloid was detected in Vietnamese oyster imports in two years. Previously, the seafood from the Southeast Asian country had been found to be laced with high levels of cadmium and norovirus, Agriharvest quoted Chen Ching-yu (陳慶裕), an FDA official, as saying.

Chiang Chih-kang (姜至剛), a professor and toxicology expert at the National Taiwan University College of Medicine, said the toxins are likely the result of poor farming environments for oysters. Accumulated arsenic can harm blood cell production and the immune system, he cautioned.

According to the World Health Organization, long-term exposure to arsenic from food or drinking water can cause skin lesions, cancer, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes. Arsenic is present at high levels in the groundwater of countries including Vietnam, Cambodia, Bangladesh, China, India, Pakistan, the U.S., Argentina, Chile, and Mexico.