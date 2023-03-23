Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Arsenic found in oyster meat from Vietnam

Long-term exposure to arsenic can cause cancer, cardiovascular disease, other illnesses

  152
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/23 11:23
Arsenic-contaminated oyster meat from Vietnam. (Taiwan FDA photo)

Arsenic-contaminated oyster meat from Vietnam. (Taiwan FDA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Dangerous levels of poisonous inorganic arsenic were found in two batches of fresh oyster meat imported from Vietnam, according to Taiwan’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The contaminated seafood, weighing 3,726 kilograms and 3,060 kgs in respective batches, was declared at customs last month. One batch was found to contain inorganic arsenic doubling the allowed levels and the other five times above the safety standards, the FDA said in notices on Tuesday (March 21).

They were either returned or destroyed, said the FDA. The amount of the carcinogen permitted in foods is 0.5 mg/kg, pursuant to the Sanitation Standard for Contaminants and Toxins in Food (食品中污染物質及毒素衛生標準).

This is the first time the metalloid was detected in Vietnamese oyster imports in two years. Previously, the seafood from the Southeast Asian country had been found to be laced with high levels of cadmium and norovirus, Agriharvest quoted Chen Ching-yu (陳慶裕), an FDA official, as saying.

Chiang Chih-kang (姜至剛), a professor and toxicology expert at the National Taiwan University College of Medicine, said the toxins are likely the result of poor farming environments for oysters. Accumulated arsenic can harm blood cell production and the immune system, he cautioned.

According to the World Health Organization, long-term exposure to arsenic from food or drinking water can cause skin lesions, cancer, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes. Arsenic is present at high levels in the groundwater of countries including Vietnam, Cambodia, Bangladesh, China, India, Pakistan, the U.S., Argentina, Chile, and Mexico.
Taiwan
arsenic
inorganic arsenic
FDA
Vietnam
oyster
oyster meat

RELATED ARTICLES

Taichung to host ‘World Bicycle Day in Taiwan’ event in June
Taichung to host ‘World Bicycle Day in Taiwan’ event in June
2023/03/22 21:12
Former AIT chair calls on Taiwan, US to be prepared for armed conflict with China
Former AIT chair calls on Taiwan, US to be prepared for armed conflict with China
2023/03/22 20:09
German education minister says governmental visits to Taiwan could become routine
German education minister says governmental visits to Taiwan could become routine
2023/03/22 17:14
Taiwan to import 60 million eggs in April, May
Taiwan to import 60 million eggs in April, May
2023/03/22 16:41
UK parliamentarian urges more support for Taiwan
UK parliamentarian urges more support for Taiwan
2023/03/22 16:29