Ohtani Shohei refers to Taiwan as separate country from China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After leading his team to victory over the U.S. in the World Baseball Classic (WBC) final on Tuesday (March 21), Japanese baseball star Ohtani Shohei referred to Taiwan and China as separate countries.

Ohtani closed out the game as a relief pitcher by striking out his Angels teammate, Mike Trout, sealing Japan's victory with a final score of 3 to 2. This was the third time Japan has won the WBC championship.

Ohtani was awarded MVP of the tournament for hitting 10 RBIs in 7 games, batting .435, knocking a 448-foot homerun (tied for the longest of the tournament), and tying the single WBC record with 10 walks. He also earned two wins and a save as a pitcher.

After the game, when asked by Japanese media whether his team's victory would attract more fans to the sport in Japan, Ohtani said, "I hope that not only Japan but also South Korea, Taiwan, China, and other countries, will love baseball more. I hope that this win will be a first step."