Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Ohtani Shohei refers to Taiwan as separate country from China

Ohtani expresses hope that 'South Korea, Taiwan, China, and other countries, will love baseball more'

  550
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/23 10:28
Ohtani Shohei refers to Taiwan as separate country from China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After leading his team to victory over the U.S. in the World Baseball Classic (WBC) final on Tuesday (March 21), Japanese baseball star Ohtani Shohei referred to Taiwan and China as separate countries.

Ohtani closed out the game as a relief pitcher by striking out his Angels teammate, Mike Trout, sealing Japan's victory with a final score of 3 to 2. This was the third time Japan has won the WBC championship.

Ohtani was awarded MVP of the tournament for hitting 10 RBIs in 7 games, batting .435, knocking a 448-foot homerun (tied for the longest of the tournament), and tying the single WBC record with 10 walks. He also earned two wins and a save as a pitcher.

After the game, when asked by Japanese media whether his team's victory would attract more fans to the sport in Japan, Ohtani said, "I hope that not only Japan but also South Korea, Taiwan, China, and other countries, will love baseball more. I hope that this win will be a first step."
Shohei Ohtani
WBC
baseball
Major League Baseball
MVP
Taiwan sovereignty
Taiwan independence

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan puts Russia, China on blast for sticking to 'one China' principle
Taiwan puts Russia, China on blast for sticking to 'one China' principle
2023/03/22 12:07
Team USA smothers Cuba, advances to WBC championship game
Team USA smothers Cuba, advances to WBC championship game
2023/03/20 14:35
Former Australian PM Paul Keating labels Taiwan 'a territory,' 'so-called democracy'
Former Australian PM Paul Keating labels Taiwan 'a territory,' 'so-called democracy'
2023/03/17 17:37
Taiwan VP Lai Ching-te registers for DPP presidential primary
Taiwan VP Lai Ching-te registers for DPP presidential primary
2023/03/15 10:55
Taiwan's Yu Chang wins WBC Pool A MVP
Taiwan's Yu Chang wins WBC Pool A MVP
2023/03/13 13:17