Hornets sign center Nick Richards to contract extension

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets signed center Nick Richards to a multiyear contract extension Wednesday.

Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Richards, a second-round pick in 2020, has appeared in 58 games with five starts this season. He is averaging career highs with 7.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 18.2 minutes per game for the Hornets.

Richards has appeared in 126 games during his career averaging 5 points and 3.6 rebounds per game forging a role as a backup center behind rookie Mark Williams.

The 7-foot Richards played three seasons at Kentucky before joining the Hornets.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports