TikTok CEO says company at 'pivotal moment' as some U.S. lawmakers seek ban

By REUTERS
2023/03/23 13:00
Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., displayed on a cellphone, speaks during a rally to defend TikTok and the app's supporters, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, ... (AP photo)

WASHINGTON, March 21 (Reuters) - TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew said the Chinese-owned short video app company faces a pivotal moment as a growing number of U.S. lawmakers seek to ban the app over national security concerns.

Chew said in a video posted on TikTok early Tuesday the app now has more than 150 million active monthly U.S. users. "That's almost half the U.S. coming to TikTok," Chew said.

He will testify Thursday before the House Energy and Commerce Committee. "Some politicians have started talking about banning TikTok. Now this could take TikTok away from all 150 million of you."