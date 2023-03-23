Dynamic US and Australian CEOs Tour Prince Horology, Asia’s Premier Swiss Watchmaking School

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach - 23 March 2023 - Prince Holding Group (PHG) recently welcomed three distinguished CEOs to its Swiss watchmaking vocational training center, Prince Horology. The delegation comprised of Mr. Anthony Galliano of Cambodia Investment Management, Mr. Mathew Care of Australia's Digital Classifieds Group, and Mr. Tom O'Sullivan of realestate.com.kh.





The delegation had the chance to tour the classrooms and engage with the students. The esteemed delegates also witnessed the use of state-of-the-art equipment in delivering a curriculum designed to meet Swiss standards.



Gabriel Tan, Chief Communications Officer of Prince Holding Group, expressed his gratitude for the visit, stating, "We are honored to host these dynamic leaders, learn from their extensive experience and showcase our human capital development program. In particular, Anthony's immense contribution to the growth of Cambodia is truly remarkable and will be remembered for years to come."



Prince Horology was founded by Neak Oknha Chen Zhi, Chairman of Prince Holding Group. This year, Prince Horology accepted its first two female students, in addition to its first student from Switzerland. The admission reinforces its dedication to providing top-notch education and promoting gender diversity. The inaugural batch of six Cambodian watchmakers is also currently serving as apprentices in the school to further refine their horological skills.



During the visit, Mr. Anthony Galliano commended Prince Horology's commitment to human capital development. "The students and apprentices at Prince Horology are testaments to the fact that hard work and dedication to learning can open immense opportunities for Cambodian youth, and create a brighter future for the Kingdom," he added.



At Prince Horology, students have access to Swiss-trained professionals with more than 60 years of combined experience in Swiss watchmaking and Swiss watchmaking education. Namely, the experience with The Swatch Group and Richemont, as well as world-renowned Watchmakers of Switzerland Training and Educational Program (WOSTEP).



About Prince Holding Group

Prince Holding Group is one of Cambodia's largest business groups spanning across real estate development, financial services, and consumer services.



Prince Holding Group's key business units in Cambodia include Prince Real Estate Group, Prince Huan Yu Real Estate Group, Prince Bank, Cambodia Airways, Belt Road Capital Management, as well as Awesome Global Investment Group. Via its subsidiaries, Prince Holding Group has over 100 businesses in Cambodia operating in real estate development, banking, finance, aviation, tourism, logistics, technology, food and beverages, lifestyle sectors, etc.



Leveraging a network of industrial, business, and financial professionals across Asia, Prince Holding Group is firmly committed to the long-term development of Cambodia.



For more details, please visit: www.princeholdinggroup.com



About Prince Horology

At the Prince Horology Vocational Training Center in Cambodia, students learn the art of contemporary watchmaking through a comprehensive and practically based educational program that is unique in the Asia-Pacific region.



In this unique setting, students remain faithful to centuries of traditional Swiss watchmaking expertise. Through an unparalleled investment in modern state-of-the-art specialized equipment and technical know-how, the Prince Horology Vocational Training Center in Cambodia offers students an incredible opportunity to learn the art of Swiss watchmaking and gain skills which will serve them for a lifetime.



For more details, please visit: www.princehorology.com

