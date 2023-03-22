Alexa
Taichung to host ‘World Bicycle Day in Taiwan’ event on June 3

Taichung filled with bicycle tourism resources

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/22 21:12
(Taichung City Tourism and Travel Bureau photo)

(Taichung City Tourism and Travel Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Taichung City will host the third “World Bicycle Day in Taiwan” this year on June 3, Taichung City Tourism and Travel Bureau said in a press release on Wednesday (March 22).

Participants will start from Dongshi Hakka Cultural Park and ride along the Hou-Feng Bikeway. They will ride over the Hualiang Steel Bridge and pass through the century-old Tunnel No. 9, a former railway tunnel, to reach the destination, Houli Horse Ranch, where the "Bicycle Festival" will be held.

Tourism and Travel Bureau Director Chen Mei-hsiu (陳美秀) said that Taichung is an internationally renowned bicycle manufacturing hub. Chen also recommended the public ride along the Tanya Shen Green Bikeway, which is full of pleasant greenery and spots for cyclists to take photos, including S-shaped curves, the Paper Museum, Zhaixing Villa (摘星山莊), Xiaoyun Villa (筱雲山莊), and Taichung Metropolitan Park.

Tunnel No. 9. (Taichung City Tourism and Travel Bureau photo)
