According to Report Ocean, global polyimide fiber market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period 2020-2026. Polyimide (sometimes abbreviated PI) is a polymer of imide monomers. With their high heat-resistance, Polyimide enjoy diverse applications in applications demanding rugged organic materials, e.g. high temperature fuel cells, displays, and various military roles. Polyimide fibers are used for a variety of applications ranging from filter media for high temperature filtration, protective clothing, fiber reinforced composites for automotive & spacecraft to various high temperature applications such as thermal insulation. In coal-fired power plants, waste incinerators, or cement plants, polyimide fibers are used to filter hot gases. In this application, a polyimide needle felt separates dust and particulate matter from the exhaust gas. Growing potential for polyimide fiber in wet spinning industry is the chief contributor for the growth of the market.

The Russia-Ukraine War that began in February 2022 has had significant global impacts on various industries. One of the most visible impacts has been the imposition of strict travel restrictions over Ukrainian airspace. These restrictions have affected not only airlines but also other industries that rely on air transportation, such as tourism, international trade, and logistics. The market in 2022 has also been damaged by the war. The conflict has led to a decrease in consumer and investor confidence, as well as disruptions in supply chains and logistics. The effects have been felt across many industries, including energy, manufacturing, and agriculture.

The war has also had significant geopolitical implications. It has raised defense spending in many countries and strengthened the armed forces of NATO nations. European nations, in particular, have increased their defense budgets in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. For example, Germany earmarked USD 109 billion, which is more than the whole cost of its military in 2021, in order to increase its defense spending above 2% of GDP. The war has also led to increased tensions between Russia and other countries, particularly in Europe, and has raised concerns about the potential for further military conflicts in the future.

This global report on includes region such as Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and South America.

The report offers a breakdown of market shares by application, including Industrial Filtration, Automotive & Aerospace, Insulation, Miscellaneous. By process, the polyimide fiber market is classified into Wet Spinning, Dry Spinning. On the basis of region, the polyimide fiber industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa).

Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

Changchun Hipolyking Co., Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Jiangsu Aoshen Hi-Tech Materials Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Shino New Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

LIRSOT Company Ltd.

Shenzhen Keju New Materials Co., Ltd.

By Application:

Industrial Filtration

Automotive & Aerospace

Insulation

Miscellaneous

By Process:

Wet Spinning

Dry Spinning

By region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Research Objective

To analyze and forecast the market size of global polyimide fiber market.

To classify and forecast global polyimide fiber market based on application, process.

To identify drivers and challenges for global polyimide fiber market.

To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in global polyimide fiber market.

To conduct pricing analysis for global polyimide fiber market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global polyimide fiber market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Key target audience are:

Manufacturers of polyimide fiber

Raw material suppliers

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to polyimide fiber

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Who are the Leading key gamers and what are their Key Business plans in the close to future?

What will be the market increase price and measurement in the coming year?

What are the principal key elements riding the market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the world Market?

Which are Trending elements influencing the market shares of the pinnacle areas throughout the globe?

What is the have an effect on of The Russia-Ukraine Crisis on the modern industry?

Who are the key gamers and what are their strategies in the international Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats confronted by using the carriers in the world Market?

What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are manipulating its growth?

What are the key consequences of the 5 forces evaluation of the world industry?

