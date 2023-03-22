Taiwan police find military weapons during criminal raid

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense ordered an inventory of its weapons after police in Taoyuan City found military guns in the hands of a criminal group on Wednesday (March 22).

The find was the latest in a series of recent incidents involving weapons going missing from Marine Corps barracks and the disappearance of a soldier who later turned out to have swum to China.

Police in the Guishan District of Taoyuan raided a location where they found a T65K2 assault rifle, six boxes filled with ammunition for handguns, and grenades used for training by the military, the Liberty Times reported.

The Ministry of National Defense said it would check elements including the weapons’ serial numbers and manufacturing dates to trace their origin and hopefully find where and how they were taken from the military.

A man in his 60s surnamed Lo (羅) possessed the weapons, the report said. The supervision of inventory at military bases is likely to be toughened, while a special task force will cooperate with police in investigating the case.