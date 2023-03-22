Monthly commuter passes hit the road in northern and southern Taiwan in July

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Monthly commuter passes that allow riders to take multiple public transportation services will become available in July for the northern region and southern region, Directorate-General of Highways Chen Wen-jui (陳文瑞) said on Wednesday (March 22).

The northern region includes Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, and Taoyuan, and the southern region consists of Tainan, Kaohsiung, and Pingtung. Chen said that these regions already have the necessary infrastructure for monthly passes, CNA reported.

Monthly commuter passes will also eventually become a reality for other counties and cities that have no related foundation, Chen said. Currently, monthly commuter passes include the NT$1,200 (US$39.60) pass for the region of New Taipei, Taipei, Keelung, and Taoyuan, and the NT$999 deal for the region consisting of Tainan, Kaohsiung, and Pingtung.

Kaohsiung City has also planned a NT$399 monthly pass for its area, while Taichung has announced a NT$299 intracity pass for Taichung citizens and a NT$599 pass for non-Taichung citizens, per CNA.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications will subsidize 50% – 90% of the cost of public transport depending on the status of the cities.