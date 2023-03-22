Alexa
Man dies after jumping from building in northern Taiwan

The 33-year-old's death caused shock among bystanders in central Taoyuan

  1842
By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/22 17:51
Taoyuan District at night, Taoyuan City. 

Taoyuan District at night, Taoyuan City.  (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man fell 20 stories to his death in a suspected suicide in downtown Taoyuan in the early morning on Wednesday (March 22).

The victim was a 33-year-old surnamed Yang (楊), who took the elevator up to the top floor of a 20-story building alone just after midnight, reported UDN. Some of his belongings were found on the roof by investigators.

After Yang's fall, police officers rushed to cordon off the scene and investigate the man’s death.

The preliminary findings of the Taoyuan District Prosecutor’s Office indicate that Yang intentionally jumped to his death. Yang reportedly sent a text message to his wife and child just before he jumped, reported LTN.

Those considering suicide should immediately call the Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center at 1925 or Taiwan Lifeline International at 1995. Foreign residents can call the Community Services Center's emergency hotline at 0932-594-578, 24 hours a day.
beheaded
Taoyuan
Suicide

