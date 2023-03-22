German education minister says governmental visits to Taiwan will become routine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ministerial visits to Taiwan will be normalized in the future, German Minister of Education and Research Bettina Stark-Watzinger said on Tuesday (March 22).

Stark-Watzinger, who is the highest-level German official to visit Taiwan since former Minister of Economy Gunter Rexrodt came in 1997, said other German ministers can decide for themselves whether to visit Taiwan or not, but it won’t be too long before another group comes, per Liberty Times.

Stark-Watzinger and her delegation are wrapping up a two-day trip that saw the signing of the “scientific and technological cooperation arrangement” between Germany and Taiwan’s National Science and Technology Council.

The minister said her trip to Taiwan is in line with Germany's “one China” policy. She explained that Taiwan is a potential technological partner and that her ministry hopes to cooperate with its Taiwan counterpart.

Taiwan and Germany face similar challenges, including issues such as semiconductor supply chains, talent cultivation, and energy, she said. "It is only natural to work closely with Taiwan, a partner with similar values."

Kai Gehring, a delegation member, said he believes the German government and most parliamentarians have reached the consensus that Germany should cooperate with partners around the world to promote scientific development, including inter-governmental and inter-parliamentary cooperation. It is important to us that Taiwan is a partner with similar values, he said.

During their visit, Stark-Watzinger and her delegation met with National Science and Technology Council Chair Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠), Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠), and Minister of Digital Affairs Audrey Tang (唐鳳) to discuss cooperation in semiconductors, green energy, EV batteries, and Mandarin education.