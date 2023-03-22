Spout Pouch Market Size, Trends, Growth Status, Share, Research, and Forecast 2022 to 2030

Astute Analytica’s recently published report on the global Spout Pouch Market offers the latest data and determines growth prospects and challenges. A tool for evaluating the potential for new goods and services is the constraints and opportunity analysis. This aids businesses in locating and forecasting market opportunities.

The study also contains a compilation of qualitative and quantitative evaluations made by subject-matter experts in their fields as well as representatives from various industries found all along the supply chain.

The global spout pouch market was estimated at US$ 21,784.2 Mn in 2021 and is expected to arrive at US$ 40,266.7 Mn by 2030. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2022-2030. In volume terms, the market is registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.The paper discusses further findings that researchers made based on the comprehensive data and also offers information on the state of the market. The paper discusses kinds and applications based on various nations and important locations. The market’s most active companies are described in detail with regard to attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.

Leading Companies

The aggregate share of the 14 major players in spout pouch market is close to 30%. The players in spout pouch market are extremely serious to expand their presence in the global marketplace. Major players active in the market includes Berry Plastic Corporation, Amcor Ltd., Mondi Group, and The DOW Chemical Company. Other players analyzed in the report includes prominent names such as Coating Excellence International, HOD Packaging and enterprises Ltd., Glenroy Inc., Essentra PLC, Printpack Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Bemis Company, ProAmpac, Color Flex, Bischof & Klein GmbH & Co., The DOW Chemical Company, Sonoco Products Company, Winpak Ltd., and Logos Pack & Sealed Air Corp.

We continuously monitor the direct impact COVID-19 (Update Omicron mutations study) has on the market, in addition to the indirect influence of related industries. The report will contain the observations.

The geographical regions are divided into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share in this analysis. We’ll discuss the predicted growth of the market in this region between 2021 and 2031.

Segmentation Overview

Market Segmentation Brief

Global Spout Pouch market is segmented based on product, component, pouch size, material, closure type, end user and region. The global spout pouch market is sub-divide into various categories, such as-

By Product:

Beverages

Syrups

Energy Drinks

Cleaning Solutions

Oils

Liquid soaps

Baby food

Others

By Component:

Cap

Straw

Film

Others

By Pouch Size

Less Than 200 ML

200 To 500 ML

500 To 1000 ML

More Than 1000 ML

By Material:

Plastic

Aluminium

Paper

Others

By Closure Type:

Screw

Flip Top

Corner-mounted spouts

Top-mounted spouts

Push-up drink caps

By End user:

Food and beverages

Cosmetics and personal Care

Automotive

Pharmaceutical

Paints

Soaps and detergents

Others

By Region:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



