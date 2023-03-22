Taiwan’s TSMC, ASML, Synopsys team up with Nvidia on computational lithography

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nvidia announced on Tuesday (March 21) that it has partnered with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), ASML, and Synopsys to promote the use of its software library for computational lithography.

Nvidia’s new “cuLitho” software library for computational lithography will allow its partners to speed up the design and manufacturing of next-gen chips, according to Nvidia. Computational lithography is the use of mathematical pre-processing of a photomask file to adjust for aberrations and effects in optical lithography, according to eeNews Europe.

According to Nvidia, the advance will allow for chips with smaller transistors and wires than is now achievable, while also speeding up time to market and increasing energy efficiency of data centers to drive the manufacturing process. The computation underlying the lithographic patterning of advanced ICs can be made 40 times more efficient by running it on GPUs instead of general-purpose CPUs, eeNews Europe cited Nvidia as saying.

“It enables 500 Nvidia DGX H100 systems to achieve the work of 40,000 CPU systems, running all parts of the computational lithography process in parallel, helping to reduce power needs and potential environmental impact,” Nvidia said.

Fabs using cuLitho can produce three to five times more photomasks (templates for a chip’s design) per day, while using nine times less power than current setups, according to Nvidia. Meanwhile, a photomask that used to take two weeks can now be processed overnight, Nvidia added.

“With lithography at the limits of physics, Nvidia’s introduction of cuLitho and collaboration with our partners TSMC, ASML, and Synopsys allows fabs to increase throughput, reduce their carbon footprint and set the foundation for 2nm and beyond,” said Jensen Huang (黃仁勳), CEO and founder of Nvidia.

“This development opens up new possibilities for TSMC to deploy lithography solutions like inverse lithography technology and deep learning more broadly in chip manufacturing, making important contributions to the continuation of semiconductor scaling,” said C.C. Wei (魏哲家), CEO of TSMC.