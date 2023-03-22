Australia wins toss, bats in series-deciding ODI in India

CHENNAI. India (AP) — Australia skipper Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat first Wednesday after recalling veteran opener David Warner for the series-deciding one-day international against India.

Warner is returning from an elbow injury that ruled him out of the end of the test series and he rejoins the team in one of two lineup changes. He and Ashton Agar were recalled for the third ODI, with the series level at 1-1 and with both squads finetuning for the World Cup later this year in India.

Cameron Green was ruled out because of sickness, allowing left-arm spinner Agar to bulk up the bowling on what is expected to be a slower track. India won the series-opener in Mumbai by five wickets and Australia had a 10-wicket win in Visakhapatnam to level the three-match series.

India retained the same lineup, fielding three spinners again, as it aims for a 14th win in 16 bilateral ODI series on home soil since 2015. The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is expected to suit batters more than the pitches in the first two ODIs. It usually tends to take turn as the game progresses.

___

Lineups:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Lokesh Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj. Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (captain), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa. ____

