US bolstering military interoperability amongst Indo-Pacific partners: Taiwan defense ministry

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. hopes to strengthen mutual trust, cooperation, and capabilities in order to ensure military interoperability amongst regional partners, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said in a report published Tuesday (March 21).

To achieve its goal, the U.S. is increasing the integration of high-level personnel exchanges and doubling down on security commitments in the Indo-Pacific region, per CNA.

For Taiwan, the strategic competition between the U.S. and China has led to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) increasing its defense budget and military strength year by year, which poses a major threat to Taiwan’s national security, MND said. It pointed out that in recent years, China has continuously ramped up naval and air operations around Taiwan to establish a so-called "new normal" through gray zone tactics.

Partnerships including AUKUS, QUAD, and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework have achieved more concrete results, which will provide an opportunity for Taiwan to work with like-minded countries and expand its participation in regional economic, trade, and security cooperation, MND said.

Taiwan should focus on collective security cooperation and avoiding isolation, the defense ministry added.

In the Philippines, the U.S. now has access to nine bases, enabling it to maintain air and sea superiority in the Philippine Sea, control strategic areas in the South China Sea and Western Pacific, monitor the CCP’s military activities, and respond to Chinese provocations, MND said.

In Japan, the defense ministry has strengthened its surveillance capabilities against Chinese military vessels and aircraft in order to fill the gap in the defense of its southwestern islands. Ground Self-Defense Force troops and air defense and anti-ship missile systems were recently deployed on Ishigaki Island.

In the future, Japan is planning to station troops on Yonaguni Island, Miyako Island, and Amami Oshima, MND said.